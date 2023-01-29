Girls basketball: Mountain View at Summit, 7 p.m.; Ridgeview at Bend, 7 p.m.; Caldera at Redmond, 7 p.m.; Culver at Regis, 7:30 p.m.
Boys basketball: Summit at Mountain View, 7 p.m.; Bend at Ridgeview, 7 p.m.; Redmond at Caldera, 7 p.m.; Culver at Regis, 6 p.m.
TUESDAY
Girls basketball: Crook County at Madras, 7 p.m.; Elmira at La Pine, 6 p.m.
Boys basketball: Madras at Crook County, 7 p.m.; Elmira at La Pine, 7:30 p.m.; Central Christian at Crosspoint Christian, 6:30 p.m.
Wrestling: Ridgeview at Bend, TBD.
WEDNESDAY
Girls basketball: Santiam at Culver, 7 p.m.
Boys basketball: Santiam at Culver, 5:30 p.m.
Wrestling: Madras, Sisters at La Pine, 6 p.m.
THURSDAY
Girls basketball: The Dalles at Crook County, 6:30 p.m.; Harrisburg at Sisters, 5:30 p.m.
Boysbasketball: Estacada at Madras, 7 p.m.; Harrisburg at Sisters, 7 p.m.; Central Christian at Rogue Valley, 6 p.m.
FRIDAY
Girls basketball: Mountain View at Caldera, 7 p.m.; Summit at Bend, 7 p.m.; Redmond at Ridgeview, 7 p.m.; Madras at Estacada, 6:30 p.m.; La Pine at Siuslaw, 6 p.m.; Colton at Culver, 7 p.m.
Boys basketball: Caldera at Mountain View, 7 p.m.; Bend at Summit, 7 p.m.; Ridgeview at Redmond, 7 p.m.; Crook County at The Dalles, 6:30 p.m.; La Pine at Siuslaw, 7:30 p.m.; Colton at Culver, 5:30 p.m.
Wrestling: Mountain View, Bend, La Pine at Reser’s Tournament of Champions, Liberty High School, Hillsboro, TBD; Bend, Caldera, Mountain View at 5A girls state qualifier, West Albany, 1 p.m.
SATURDAY
Girls basketball: Crosspoint Christian at Trinity Lutheran, 4 p.m.
Boys basketball: North Lake at Central Christian, 4 p.m.; Crosspoint Christian at Trinity Lutheran, 5:30 p.m.
Wrestling: Mountain View, Bend, La Pine at Reser’s Tournament of Champions, Liberty High School, Hillsboro, TBD; Ridgeview at Hood River Invitational, TBD; Bend, Caldera, Mountain View at 5A girls state qualifier, West Albany, 11 a.m.
Swimming: Mountain View at Ridgeview/Redmond, Cascade Swim Center, TBD.
Nordic skiing: OISRAN Southern League Hoodoo classic and paintball biathlon at Hoodoo Ski Area, 11 a.m.
