Baseball: Mountain View at Summit, 4:30 p.m.; Caldera at Ridgeview, 4:30 p.m.; Redmond at Bend, 4:30 p.m.; La Pine at Sisters, 4:30 p.m.; Culver at Santiam, 4:30 p.m.
Softball: Mountain View at Summit, 4:30 p.m.; Caldera at Ridgeview, 4:30 p.m.; Redmond at Bend, 4:30 p.m.; La Pine at Sisters, 4:30 p.m.
Boys tennis: Ridgeview at Mountain View, 4 p.m.; Summit at Caldera, 4 p.m.; Bend at Redmond, 4 p.m.; Sisters at North Marion, 4 p.m.
Girls tennis: Mountain View at Ridgeview, 4 p.m.; Caldera at Summit, 4 p.m.; Redmond at Bend, 4 p.m.; North Marion at Sisters, 4 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
Baseball: Summit at Mountain View, 4:30 p.m.; Ridgeview at Caldera, 4:30 p.m.; Bend at Redmond, 4:30 p.m.; Madras at Crook County, 4:30 p.m.
Softball: Summit at Mountain View, 4:30 p.m.; Ridgeview at Caldera, 4:30 p.m.; Crook County at Madras, 4:30 p.m.
Boys tennis: Ridgeview at Summit, 4 p.m.; Madras at Crook County, 4 p.m.
Girls tennis: Crook County at Madras, 4 p.m.
Girls golf: Redmond Invite at Tokatee, 11 a.m.
Track and field: Redmond at Mountain View, 3 p.m.; Ridgeview at Caldera, 3 p.m.; Bend at Summit, 3 p.m.
THURSDAY
Baseball: Crook County at Madras, 4:30 p.m.; Santiam at Culver (DH), 2 p.m.
Softball: Madras at Crook County, 4:30 p.m.
Boys tennis: Redmond at Mountain View, 4 p.m.; Bend at Caldera, 4 p.m.
Girls tennis: Mountain View at Redmond, 4 p.m.; Summit at Ridgeview, 4 p.m.; Caldera at Bend, 4 p.m.
Boys golf: Caldera, La Pine, Madras at Mountain View Invitational, Awbry Glen, TBD.
Girls golf: Caldera Invite at Eagle Crest, TBD.
FRIDAY
Baseball: Mountain View at Summit, 4:30 p.m.; Caldera at Ridgeview, 4:30 p.m.; Redmond at Bend, 4:30 p.m.; Sisters at La Pine (DH), 2 p.m.
Softball: Mountain View at Summit, 4:30 p.m.; Caldera at Ridgeview, 4:30 p.m.; Sisters at La Pine (DH), 2 p.m.; Central Linn at Culver, 4:30 p.m.
Boys tennis: Central Oregon Invitational at Caldera, TBD.
Girls tennis: Bend, Caldera at Roseburg tournament, TBD; Sisters at Redmond, 4 p.m.; Sherman at Crook County, 4 p.m.
Track and field: Bend, Caldera, Mountain View, Summit, Sisters at Oregon Relays, Hayward Field in Eugene, 10 a.m.
SATURDAY
Softball: Redmond at Bend, noon.
Track and field: Bend, Caldera, Mountain View, Summit, Sisters at Oregon Relays, Hayward Field in Eugene, 10 a.m.; Madras, Redmond, Summit at Coldwell Banker Invitational, Mazama High School, TBD; Sisters at Meet of Champions, Sweet Home High School, TBD.
