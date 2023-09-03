TUESDAY
Girls soccer: Redmond at David Douglas, 5 p.m.; Junction City at Madras, 4:30 p.m.; Pleasant Hill at La Pine, 4:30 p.m.; Sisters at Creswell, 4:30 p.m.
Boys soccer: Summit at South Eugene, 6 p.m.; Mountain View at Sisters, 6 p.m.; West Albany at Bend, 3 p.m.; Madras at Junction City, 5 p.m.; La Pine at Central Christian, 4 p.m.
Volleyball: Crook County at Mountain View, 6:45 p.m.; North Eugene at Bend, 6:30 p.m.; Henley at Caldera, 6:30 p.m.; Redmond at Crook County, 5 p.m.; Pleasant Hill at La Pine, 6:30 p.m.
Girls soccer: Klamath Union at Crook County, 5 p.m.
Boys soccer: Newberg at Redmond, 4 p.m.
Volleyball: Sisters at Elmira, 6:30 p.m.
Girls soccer: Madras at Mountain View, 4 p.m.; Ridgeview at Ashland, 6:30 p.m.; La Pine at Santiam Christian, 3:30 p.m.; Sisters at Pleasant Hill, 6 p.m.
Boys soccer: Sisters at Crook County, 4 p.m.; North Marion at Madras, 5 p.m.
Volleyball: Ridgeview at Churchill, 6:45 p.m.; Madras at Sweet Home, 6 p.m.; La Pine at Elmira, 6:30 p.m.; Rogue Valley at Trinity Lutheran, 6 p.m.
Football: Grants Pass at Caldera, 7 p.m.; Bend at North Medford, 7 p.m.; Gresham at Ridgeview, 7 p.m.; Churchill at Mountain View, 7 p.m.; Summit at Thurston, 7 p.m.; Pendleton at Redmond, 7:15 p.m.; Madras at Sisters, 7 p.m.; Crook County at Junction City, 7 p.m.; La Pine at Burns, 7 p.m.; Irrigon at Culver, 7 p.m.
Girls soccer: Jesuit at Summit, 4 p.m.; Corvallis at Caldera, 4 p.m.
Boys soccer: Caldera at Corvallis, 6 p.m.; La Pine at Horizon Christian, 4 p.m.
Football: Riddle at Gilchrist, 1 p.m.
Girls soccer: Corvallis at Redmond, 11 a.m.; Crook County at North Bend, 1 p.m.
Boys soccer: Crook County at North Bend, 3 p.m.; Columbia Christian at Central Christian, 3:30 p.m.
Volleyball: Caldera, Mountain View at South Eugene Invitational, TBD; La Pine, Trinity Lutheran at Burns Invitational, TBD; Sisters at Cascade Invitational, TBD; Columbia Christian at Central Christian, 2:30 p.m.
Cross-country: Crook County, Madras, Redmond, Ridgeview at Ash Creek XC Festival, Monmouth, 10:45 a.m.; Mountain View, La Pine, Sisters at Stayton Invitational, 11 a.m.; Bend at Saxon Invitational, 10 a.m.
