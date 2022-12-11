Girls basketball: Bend at McNary, 7 p.m.; Ridgeview at Willamette, 6:45 p.m.; South Eugene at Summit, 7 p.m.; Thurston at Mountain View, 6:30 p.m.; Caldera at Crook County, 7 p.m.; Sisters at Cottage Grove, 5:30 p.m.
Boys basketball: Mountain View at Thurston, 6:45 p.m.; Crook County at Caldera, 7 p.m.; Ridgeview at Marist, 7 p.m.; Sisters at Cottage Grove, 7 p.m.; La Pine at Sutherlin, 6:30 p.m.; Central Christian at Days Creek, 6 p.m.
THURSDAY
Girls basketball: Junction City vs. Redmond, 5:30 p.m.; Dallas vs. Madras, 5:45 p.m.; Crook County vs. Astoria, 5:30 p.m.
Boys basketball: Philomath vs. Redmond, 7 p.m.; Madras at Seaside, 8:45 p.m.; Cascade Christian vs. Crook County, 4 p.m.
Wrestling: Madras at The Dalles Invitational, 4 p.m.
Swimming: Redmond Three Way at Redmond Aquatic Center, TBD.
FRIDAY
Girls basketball: Caldera at Roseburg, 6:45 p.m.; Mountain View at North Eugene, 7 p.m.; Bend at Pendleton, 6:30 p.m.; Summit at West Albany, 5:30 p.m.; Sisters at Yamhill-Carlton, 5:30 p.m.; Coquille vs. La Pine, 2 p.m.; Jordan Valley at Trinity Lutheran, 4:30 p.m.
Boys basketball: Roseburg at Caldera, 7 p.m.; North Eugene at Mountain View, 6:30 p.m.; Pendleton at Bend, 7 p.m.; Summit at West Albany, 7 p.m.; Sisters at Yamhill-Carlton, 7 p.m.; Coquille vs. La Pine, 4 p.m.; Jordan Valley at Trinity Lutheran, 6 p.m.; Mapleton at Central Christian, 7:30 p.m.
Wrestling: Bend at Tim Patrick Invitational, Milwaukie, 10 a.m.
SATURDAY
Girls basketball: Mountain View at Roseburg, 1:30 p.m; Caldera at North Eugene, 11:30 a.m.
Boys basketball: Roseburg at Mountain View, 1:30 p.m.; Summit at McNary, 3:30 p.m.; North Eugene at Caldera, 2:15 p.m.; Gilchrist at Culver, 2:30 p.m.
Wrestling: Bend, Mountain View at Thurston Invitational, 9 a.m.; Redmond at Tumwater (Wash.) Invitational, 9 a.m.; Caldera, Crook County, La Pine, Madras, Summit, Mountain View, Ridgeview at Sisters GFP Invitational, 10 a.m.
Swimming: Bend, Caldera, Mountain View, Summit at Bend Invitational, Juniper Swim & Fitness Center, TBD; Redmond, Ridgeview Four Way at Redmond Aquatic Center, TBD.
