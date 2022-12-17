Girls basketball: Days Creek vs. Trinity Lutheran, 3 p.m.
Boys basketball: Days Creek vs. Trinity Lutheran, 4:30 p.m.
TUESDAY
Girls basketball: Henley at Caldera, 3 p.m.; Sisters at Sweet Home, 5:30 p.m.; Taft at La Pine, 6 p.m.; Trinity Luther at Elkton, 3 p.m.
Boys basketball: Sandy at Caldera, 6:30 p.m.; Tualatin at Summit, 6 p.m.; Sisters at Sweet Home, 7 p.m.; Taft at La Pine, 7:30 p.m.; Condon at Central Christian, 5 p.m.; Trinity Lutheran at North Douglas, 4:30 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
Girls basketball: Pendleton at Redmond, 7 p.m.; La Grande at Ridgeview, 6:30 p.m.; Estacada at Sisters, 7 p.m.; Taft at Culver, 2:30 p.m.
Boys basketball: Caldera at Henley, 6 p.m.; Redmond at Pendleton, 7:30 p.m.; La Grande at Ridgeview, 4:30 p.m.; Estacada at Sisters, 5:30 p.m.; Taft at Culver, 4 p.m.
Wrestling: Madras, Ridgeview, Sisters at Rollin Schimmel Invitational, Pendleton, TBD.
THURSDAY
Girls basketball: Sandy at Mountain View, 5 p.m.; Pendleton at Ridgeview, 5 p.m.; La Grande at Redmond, 11:30 a.m.
Boys basketball: Ridgeview at Pendleton, 3:30 p.m.; Redmond at La Grande, 12:30 p.m.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.