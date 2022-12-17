rho
Buy Now

Redmond's Evan Otten (30) dunks on Mazama's Keegan McDonald during the Panthers' non-league victory last Friday night in Redmond.

 Andy Tullis/The Bulletin

MONDAY

Girls basketball: Days Creek vs. Trinity Lutheran, 3 p.m.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.