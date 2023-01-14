Girls basketball: Caldera at Mountain View, 7 p.m.; Bend at Summit, 7 p.m.; Ridgeview at Redmond, 7 p.m.
Boys basketball: Mountain View at Caldera, 7 p.m.; Summit at Bend, 7 p.m.; Redmond at Ridgeview, 7 p.m.
Nordic skiing: OISRAN Northern League at Hoodoo Ski Area night race, TBD.
TUESDAY
Girls basketball: Estacada at Madras, 7 p.m.; Crook County at The Dalles, 6:30 p.m.; Western Christian at Culver, 5:30 p.m.
Boys basketball: Madras at Estacada, 7 p.m.; The Dalles at Crook County, 6:30 p.m.; Western Christian at Culver, 7 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
Girls basketball: Pleasant Hill at Sisters, 7 p.m.; Harrisburg at La Pine, 7:30 p.m.
Boys basketball: Pleasant Hill at Sisters, 5:30 p.m.; Harrisburg at La Pine, 6 p.m.
Wrestling: Ridgeview at Mazama, 5 p.m.; Bend at Culver, TBD.
THURSDAY
Girls basketball: Mountain View at Ridgeview, 7 p.m.; Redmond at Bend, 7 p.m.; Caldera at Summit, 7 p.m.; Culver at Blanchet Catholic, 5 p.m.
Boys basketball: Ridgeview at Mountain View, 7 p.m.; Bend at Redmond, 7 p.m.; Summit at Caldera, 7 p.m.; Culver at Blanchet Catholic, 6:30 p.m.
Wrestling: Mountain View at Crook County, TBD.
Swimming: Mountain View at Redmond, TBD.
FRIDAY
Girls basketball: Molalla at Crook County, 6:30 p.m.; Madras at Gladstone, 7 p.m.; Creswell at Sisters, 7 p.m.; Salem Academy at Culver, 4:30 p.m.; Bonanza at Trinity Lutheran, 5 p.m.
Boys basketball: Crook County at Molalla, 7 p.m.; Gladstone at Madras, 7 p.m.; Creswell at Sisters, 5:30 p.m.; Salem Academy at Culver, 7 p.m.; Bonanza at Trinity Lutheran, 6:30 p.m.
Wrestling: Redmond at Mountain View, 7 p.m.; Ridgeview at Caldera, 7 p.m.; Bend at Summit, 6 p.m.; La Pine at Marshfield Invitational, TBD.
Swimming: Madras at Sweet Home Invitational, 4 p.m.
SATURDAY
Girls basketball: Trinity Lutheran at North Lake, 2:30 p.m.
Boys basketball: Gilchrist at Central Christian, 3:30 p.m.; Trinity Lutheran at North Lake, 4 p.m.
Wrestling: Caldera at Tigard Invitational, 9 a.m.; Crook County at Roseburg, 6 p.m.; Culver at Santiam Christian Invitational, 10 a.m.; Culver, Mountain View, Ridgeview at Dallas Invitational, 9:30 a.m.
Nordic skiing: OISRAN Southern League at Meissner Classic, Meissner Sno-park, 11:30 a.m.
