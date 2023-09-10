MONDAY
Boys soccer: Central Christian at Livingstone, 4 p.m.
Volleyball: Willamina at Culver, 5 p.m.
TUESDAY
Girls soccer: Bend at Pendleton, 4 p.m.; Thurston at Ridgeview, 4:30 p.m.; La Pine at Elmira, 4:30 p.m.; Siuslaw at Sisters, 6 p.m.
Boys soccer: Pendleton at Bend, 3 p.m.; Summit at Corvallis, 4 p.m.; Redmond at Crook County, 4:30 p.m.
Volleyball: Ridgeview at Mountain View, 6:30 p.m.; Redmond at Bend, 6:30 p.m.; Summit at Caldera, 6:30 p.m.; Stayton at Madras, 6 p.m.; Harrisburg at Sisters, 6 p.m.; La Pine at Siuslaw, 6:30 p.m.; North Lake at Trinity Lutheran, 6 p.m.; Paisley at Central Christian, 5:30 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
Cross-country: Crook County, Culver, Madras at Oktoberfest Invitational, Silver Falls State Park, 5 p.m.
THURSDAY
Girls soccer: Churchill at Mountain View, 4 p.m.; Hood River Valley at Ridgeview, 4:30 p.m.; La Pine at Central Linn, 3 p.m.
Boys soccer: Mountain View at Churchill, 6 p.m.; Caldera at Crescent Valley, 4 p.m.; Ridgeview at Hood River Valley, 6 p.m.; Central Christian at Open Door, 4:30 p.m.; Gervais at La Pine, 4:30 p.m.; Sisters at Riverside, 4 p.m.
Volleyball: Ridgeview at Thurston, 6:45 p.m.; Crook County at The Dalles, 6:30 p.m.; Estacada at Madras, 6 p.m.; Sisters at Pleasant Hill, 6:30 p.m.; La Pine at Harrisburg, 6:30 p.m.; Santiam at Culver, 5:30 p.m.; Central Christian at North Lake, 6:30 p.m.; Gilchrist at Rogue Valley, 6:30 p.m.
Cross-country: Sisters at Country Fair Classic, Elmira, TBD.
FRIDAY
Football: Ridgeview at McMinnville, 7 p.m.; Summit at Sherwood, 7 p.m.; Forest Grove at Mountain View, 7 p.m.; Bend at Putnam, 7 p.m.; Caldera at Madras, 7 p.m.; Redmond at Crook County, 7 p.m.; Elmira at Sisters, 7 p.m.; La Pine at Siuslaw, 7 p.m.; Santiam at Culver, 7 p.m.; Gilchrist at Elkton, 4 p.m.
Girls soccer: Sisters at Santiam Christian, 5 p.m.
Volleyball: Trinity Lutheran at Paisley, 4 p.m.
SATURDAY
Girls soccer: Summit at Grant, 1 p.m.; Bend at Barlow, 4 p.m.; Crescent Valley at Caldera, 1 p.m.; Madras at Henley, 2 p.m.
Boys soccer: Grant at Summit, 2 p.m.; Henley at Madras, 3 p.m.
Volleyball: Ridgeview, Summit at Sprague Tournament, TBD; Redmond at Grant Tournament, TBD; Crook County, Madras at Sisters Invitational, TBD; Culver at Stanfield Tournament, TBD; Trinity Lutheran at Condon Tournament, TBD.
Cross-country: Bend, Mountain View, Redmond, Summit, La Pine, Culver, Trinity Lutheran at Caldera Wolfpack XC 5K, TBD; Ridgeview at Oregon City XC Invitational, TBD; Crook County at Prefontaine Memorial Run, Marshfield, TBD.
