Track
Buy Now

Mountain View's Megan McGuire attempts a throw while competing in the shot put during the Bend City Championships at Summit on Wednesday. The Mountain Valley Conference championships are Thursday and Friday at McKay High School in Salem.

 Ryan Brennecke/The Bulletin

MONDAY

Baseball: Madras at Gladstone, 5 p.m.; Culver at Kennedy, 4:30 p.m.

Softball: Beaverton at Summit, 4 p.m.; Madras at Gladstone, 4:30 p.m.; Sisters at Sweet Home, 4:30 p.m.

Boys tennis: Bend, Mountain View, Summit, Caldera at Mountain Valley Conference championships, Caldera, TBD.

Girls tennis: Bend, Mountain View, Summit at Mountain Valley Conference championships, at Sprague, TBD.

Boys golf: Bend at regional qualifier, Tokatee, TBD; Redmond, Ridgeview at regional qualifier, Heron Lakes, Portland, TBD.

Girls golf: Redmond, Ridgeview at regional qualifier, Heron Lakes, Portland, TBD.

TUESDAY

Baseball: Summit at Mountain View, 4:30 p.m.; Bend at Wilsonville, 5 p.m.; Ridgeview at Pendleton, 4:30 p.m.; Redmond at Hood River Valley, 4:30 p.m.; The Dalles at Crook County, 4:30 p.m.; Creswell at La Pine, 4:30 p.m.; Kennedy at Culver, 4:30 p.m.

Softball: Summit at Mountain View, 4:30 p.m.; Ridgeview at Pendleton, 4:30 p.m.; Redmond at Hood River Valley, 4:30 p.m.; Crook County at The Dalles, 4:30 p.m.; Creswell at La Pine, 4:30 p.m.; Jefferson at Culver, 4:30 p.m.

Boys tennis: Bend, Mountain View, Summit, Caldera at Mountain Valley Conference championships, Caldera, TBD.

Girls tennis: Bend, Mountain View, Summit at Mountain Valley Conference championships, at Sprague, TBD.

Boys golf: Redmond, Ridgeview at regional qualifier, Heron Lakes, Portland, TBD.

Girls golf: Bend at regional qualifier, Tokatee, TBD; Redmond, Ridgeview at regional qualifier, Heron Lakes, Portland, TBD.

WEDNESDAY

Baseball: Bend at South Salem, 4:30 p.m.; Molalla at Madras, 4:30 p.m.

Softball: Madras at Molalla, 5 p.m.; Sisters at Cascade, 4:30 p.m.

Boys tennis: Crook County, Redmond, Ridgeview at IMC championships, Ridgeview, 9 a.m.

High School Sports Scoreboard

Receive text alerts for scores and schedules

Girls tennis: Crook County, Redmond, Ridgeview at IMC championships, Redmond, 9 a.m.

THURSDAY

Baseball: Madras at Estacada, 4:30 p.m.; Culver at Kennedy, 4:30 p.m.

Softball: West Salem at Bend (DH), 3 p.m.; Estacada at Madras, 4:30 p.m.; Sisters at Woodburn (DH), 4 p.m.; Central Linn at Culver, 4:30 p.m.

Boys tennis: Crook County, Redmond, Ridgeview at IMC championships, Ridgeview, 9 a.m.; Madras, Sisters at Special District 2 Regional, Estacada, TBD.

Girls tennis: Crook County, Redmond, Ridgeview at IMC championships, Redmond, 9 a.m.; Madras, Sisters at Special District 2 Regional, Estacada, TBD.

Track and field: Bend, Mountain View, Summit, Caldera at Mountain Valley Conference championships, McKay, 4 p.m.

FRIDAY

Baseball: Summit at Sprague (DH), 3 p.m.; Ridgeview at Redmond (DH), 3 p.m.; La Pine at Creswell (DH), 2 p.m.

Softball: Redmond at Ridgeview (DH), 3 p.m.; La Pine at Creswell (DH), 2 p.m.

Boys tennis: Madras, Sisters at Special District 2 Regional, Estacada, TBD.

Girls tennis: Madras, Sisters at Special District 2 Regional, Estacada, TBD.

Track and field: Bend, Mountain View, Summit, Caldera at Mountain Valley Conference championships, McKay, TBD; Crook County, Redmond, Ridgeview at IMC championships, Crook County, 4:30 p.m.; Madras at Tri-Valley Conference championships, at Estacada, 3 p.m.; Sisters at Oregon West Conference championships, 3 p.m.; Special District 3 championships, at La Pine, 3 p.m.; Culver at Special District 5 championships, Weston-McEwen, 11 a.m.

SATURDAY

Baseball: South Salem at Mountain View (DH), noon; Bend at McNary (DH), noon; Pendleton at Crook County (DH), noon.

Softball: Mountain View at South Salem (DH), noon; McNary at Bend (DH), noon; Sprague at Summit (DH), noon; Crook County at Pendleton (DH), noon; Culver at Jefferson, 2 p.m.

Track and field: Crook County, Redmond, Ridgeview at IMC championships, Crook County, 11 a.m.; Madras at Tri-Valley Conference championships, at Estacada, TBD; Sisters at Oregon West Conference championships, TBD; Special District 3 championships, at La Pine, TBD.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.