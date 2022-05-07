MONDAY
Baseball: Madras at Gladstone, 5 p.m.; Culver at Kennedy, 4:30 p.m.
Softball: Beaverton at Summit, 4 p.m.; Madras at Gladstone, 4:30 p.m.; Sisters at Sweet Home, 4:30 p.m.
Boys tennis: Bend, Mountain View, Summit, Caldera at Mountain Valley Conference championships, Caldera, TBD.
Girls tennis: Bend, Mountain View, Summit at Mountain Valley Conference championships, at Sprague, TBD.
Boys golf: Bend at regional qualifier, Tokatee, TBD; Redmond, Ridgeview at regional qualifier, Heron Lakes, Portland, TBD.
Girls golf: Redmond, Ridgeview at regional qualifier, Heron Lakes, Portland, TBD.
TUESDAY
Baseball: Summit at Mountain View, 4:30 p.m.; Bend at Wilsonville, 5 p.m.; Ridgeview at Pendleton, 4:30 p.m.; Redmond at Hood River Valley, 4:30 p.m.; The Dalles at Crook County, 4:30 p.m.; Creswell at La Pine, 4:30 p.m.; Kennedy at Culver, 4:30 p.m.
Softball: Summit at Mountain View, 4:30 p.m.; Ridgeview at Pendleton, 4:30 p.m.; Redmond at Hood River Valley, 4:30 p.m.; Crook County at The Dalles, 4:30 p.m.; Creswell at La Pine, 4:30 p.m.; Jefferson at Culver, 4:30 p.m.
Boys tennis: Bend, Mountain View, Summit, Caldera at Mountain Valley Conference championships, Caldera, TBD.
Girls tennis: Bend, Mountain View, Summit at Mountain Valley Conference championships, at Sprague, TBD.
Boys golf: Redmond, Ridgeview at regional qualifier, Heron Lakes, Portland, TBD.
Girls golf: Bend at regional qualifier, Tokatee, TBD; Redmond, Ridgeview at regional qualifier, Heron Lakes, Portland, TBD.
WEDNESDAY
Baseball: Bend at South Salem, 4:30 p.m.; Molalla at Madras, 4:30 p.m.
Softball: Madras at Molalla, 5 p.m.; Sisters at Cascade, 4:30 p.m.
Boys tennis: Crook County, Redmond, Ridgeview at IMC championships, Ridgeview, 9 a.m.
Girls tennis: Crook County, Redmond, Ridgeview at IMC championships, Redmond, 9 a.m.
THURSDAY
Baseball: Madras at Estacada, 4:30 p.m.; Culver at Kennedy, 4:30 p.m.
Softball: West Salem at Bend (DH), 3 p.m.; Estacada at Madras, 4:30 p.m.; Sisters at Woodburn (DH), 4 p.m.; Central Linn at Culver, 4:30 p.m.
Boys tennis: Crook County, Redmond, Ridgeview at IMC championships, Ridgeview, 9 a.m.; Madras, Sisters at Special District 2 Regional, Estacada, TBD.
Girls tennis: Crook County, Redmond, Ridgeview at IMC championships, Redmond, 9 a.m.; Madras, Sisters at Special District 2 Regional, Estacada, TBD.
Track and field: Bend, Mountain View, Summit, Caldera at Mountain Valley Conference championships, McKay, 4 p.m.
FRIDAY
Baseball: Summit at Sprague (DH), 3 p.m.; Ridgeview at Redmond (DH), 3 p.m.; La Pine at Creswell (DH), 2 p.m.
Softball: Redmond at Ridgeview (DH), 3 p.m.; La Pine at Creswell (DH), 2 p.m.
Boys tennis: Madras, Sisters at Special District 2 Regional, Estacada, TBD.
Girls tennis: Madras, Sisters at Special District 2 Regional, Estacada, TBD.
Track and field: Bend, Mountain View, Summit, Caldera at Mountain Valley Conference championships, McKay, TBD; Crook County, Redmond, Ridgeview at IMC championships, Crook County, 4:30 p.m.; Madras at Tri-Valley Conference championships, at Estacada, 3 p.m.; Sisters at Oregon West Conference championships, 3 p.m.; Special District 3 championships, at La Pine, 3 p.m.; Culver at Special District 5 championships, Weston-McEwen, 11 a.m.
SATURDAY
Baseball: South Salem at Mountain View (DH), noon; Bend at McNary (DH), noon; Pendleton at Crook County (DH), noon.
Softball: Mountain View at South Salem (DH), noon; McNary at Bend (DH), noon; Sprague at Summit (DH), noon; Crook County at Pendleton (DH), noon; Culver at Jefferson, 2 p.m.
Track and field: Crook County, Redmond, Ridgeview at IMC championships, Crook County, 11 a.m.; Madras at Tri-Valley Conference championships, at Estacada, TBD; Sisters at Oregon West Conference championships, TBD; Special District 3 championships, at La Pine, TBD.
