Mountain View wrestler Drew Jones, top, grabs teammate Andrew Worthington during a take down at practice in the mat room at Mountain View High School last month. The Cougars are set to wrestle in the Rollie Lane Invitational in Nampa, Idaho, this Friday and Saturday.
Wrestling: Crook County at Redmond, TBD; Summit Novice Tournament, 5 p.m.
THURSDAY
Girls basketball: Redmond at Mountain View, 7 p.m.; Bend at Caldera, 7 p.m.; Ridgeview at Summit, 7 p.m.
Boys basketball: Mountain View at Redmond, 7 p.m.; Caldera at Bend, 7 p.m.; Summit at Ridgeview, 7 p.m.
FRIDAY
Girls basketball: Madras at Baker, 6 p.m.; Crook County at La Grande, 5 p.m.; Siuslaw at Sisters, 7 p.m.; La Pine at Creswell, 7:30 p.m.; Culver at Santiam, 5 p.m.
Boys basketball: Madras at Baker, 7:30 p.m.; Crook County at La Grande, 7 p.m.; Siuslaw at Sisters, 5:30 p.m.; La Pine at Creswell, 6 p.m.; Culver at Santiam, 7 p.m.; Trinity Lutheran at Central Christian, 7 p.m.
Wrestling: Caldera at Cleveland Invitational, 9:30 a.m.; Mountain View, Bend, La Pine at Rollie Lane Invitational, Nampa, Idaho, TBD; Ridgeview at Kelso girls tournament, 3:30 p.m.
SATURDAY
Girls basketball: Crook County at Baker, 11 a.m.; Madras at La Grande, 11 a.m.; La Pine at South Umpqua, 12:30 p.m.; Crane at Trinity Lutheran, 5 p.m.
Boys basketball: Crook County at Baker, 12:30 p.m.; Madras at La Grande, 12:30 p.m.; La Pine at South Umpqua, 4 p.m.; Central Christian at Bonanza, 5:30 p.m.; Crane at Trinity Lutheran, 6:30 p.m.
Wrestling: Mountain View, Bend, La Pine at Rollie Lane Invitational, Nampa, Idaho, TBD; Ridgeview, Summit at Eagle Point Invitational, 10 a.m.; Sisters at Pleasant Hill Invitational, TBD.
Nordic skiing: OISRAN Northern League at Teacup Invitational, Teacup Ski Trails, 10 a.m.; OISRAN Southern League jamboree at Diamond Lake, noon.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.