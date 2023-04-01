MONDAY
Baseball: Madras at Philomath, 4:30 p.m.
Softball: Summit at West Albany, 4:30 p.m.
Girls golf: Sisters at The Dalles, 4 p.m.
Boys tennis: The Dalles at Sisters, 4 p.m.
TUESDAY
Baseball: Barlow at Mountain View, 4 p.m.; Bend at Lakeridge, 5:30 p.m.; Redmond at Tualatin, 5 p.m.; Canby at Ridgeview, 4 p.m.; Mazama at Caldera, 4:30 p.m.; Crook County at Newport, 3 p.m.; La Pine at Siuslaw, 4:30 p.m.; Sisters at Pleasant Hill, 4:30 p.m.; Culver at Blanchet Catholic, 4:30 p.m.
Softball: Sprague at Ridgeview, 4:30 p.m.; Bend at McMinnville, 5 p.m.; Mountain View at Madras, 4:30 p.m.; Caldera at Mazama, 4:30 p.m.; La Pine at Siuslaw, 4:30 p.m.; Sisters at Pleasant Hill, 4:30 p.m.
Girls golf: Ridgeview Invite at Juniper Golf Course, 2 p.m.
Boys golf: Caldera, La Pine, Mountain View, Ridgeview at Ridgeview Invite, Juniper Golf Course, 12 p.m.
Girls tennis: Redmond at Mountain View, 4 p.m.; Ridgeview at Summit, 4 p.m.; Bend at Caldera, 4 p.m.; Crook County at Madras, 4 p.m.
Boys tennis: Mountain View at Redmond, 4 p.m.; Summit at Ridgeview, 4 p.m.; Caldera at Bend, 4 p.m.; Madras at Crook County, 4 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
Baseball: Burns at Madras, 4:30 p.m.;
Softball: Aloha at Summit, 4:30 p.m.; Burns at Madras, 4 p.m.
Track and field: Mountain View at Bend, TBD; Summit at Caldera, TBD.
Girls tennis: Cascade at Sisters, 4 p.m.
Boys tennis: Cascade at Sisters, 4 p.m.
THURSDAY
Baseball: Ridgeview at La Salle Prep, 4 p.m.; Wilsonville at Bend, 4:30 p.m.; Umatilla at Madras, 3:30 p.m.; Blanchet Catholic at Culver 2 p.m.; Blanchet Catholic 2 p.m.
Softball: Redmond at Clackamas, 4:30 p.m.; Ridgeview at Centennial, 4 p.m.; Springfield at Mountain View, 4:30 p.m.; Umatilla at Madras, 3 p.m.; Blanchet Catholic at Culver, 2 p.m.; Blanchet Catholic at Culver, 4:30 p.m.
Girls golf: Bend, Caldera, La Pine at Mountain View Invite, Awbrey Glen, 12 p.m.
Girls tennis: Mountain View at Bend, 4 p.m.; Summit at Redmond, 4 p.m.; Caldera at Ridgeview, 4 p.m.; Madras at Sisters, 4 p.m.
Boys tennis: Bend at Mountain View, 4 p.m.; Redmond at Summit, 4 p.m.; Ridgeview at Caldera, 4 p.m.; Sisters at Madras, 4 p.m.
FRIDAY
Baseball: Caldera at Oregon City, 5 p.m.; Tualatin at Summit, 4:30 p.m.; Pendleton at Redmond, 3 p.m.; Pendleton at Redmond, 5 p.m.; Pleasant Hill at Sisters, 2 p.m.; Pleasant Hill at Sisters 4 p.m.; Siuslaw at La Pine 2 p.m.; Siuslaw at La Pine 4 p.m.
Softball: Westview at Bend, 4:30 p.m.; Forest Grove at Ridgeview, 4:30 p.m.; Pleasant Hill at Sisters, 2 p.m.; Pleasant Hill at Sisters, 4 p.m.; Siuslaw at La Pine, 2 p.m.; Siuslaw at La Pine 4:30 p.m.; Colton at Culver, 4:30 p.m.
Track and field: Bend at Titan Classic, 2 p.m.
Girls golf: Madras at White Buffalo Scramble, Crooked River Ranch, 11 a.m.
Boys golf: Madras, Trinity Lutheran at White Buffalo Scramble, Crooked River Ranch, 11 a.m.; Bend, La Pine, Mountain View at Pronghorn Invitational, 12 p.m.
Girls tennis: Crook County at Mountain View, 4 p.m.
Boys tennis: Mountain View at Crook County, 4 p.m.
SATURDAY
Baseball: South Salem at Mountain View, 12 p.m.; South Salem at Mountain View 2 p.m.;
Softball: Summit at Century, 2 p.m.; Ontario at Crook County, 10 a.m.; Ontario at Crook County, 12 p.m.
Track and field: Sisters, Madras at Sisters Invitational, 11:30 a.m.
