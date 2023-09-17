Boys soccer: Mannahouse at Central Christian, 4 p.m.
Volleyball: Creswell at Sisters, 6 p.m.; Culver at Western Christian, 5 p.m.
TUESDAY
Girls soccer: Ridgeview at Summit, 6 p.m.; The Dalles at Crook County, 5 p.m.; Madras at Estacada, 6 p.m.; Creswell at La Pine, 4:30 p.m.; Sisters at Elmira, 4:30 p.m.
Boys soccer: Summit at Ridgeview, 4:30 p.m.; Crook County at The Dalles, 5 p.m.; Estacada at Madras, 4:30 p.m.
Volleyball: Bend at Mountain View, 6:30 p.m.; Caldera at Ridgeview, 6:30 p.m.; Redmond at Summit, 6:30 p.m.; Molalla at Crook County, 6 p.m.; Madras at Gladstone, 6 p.m.; Central Christian at Rogue Valley, 4:30 p.m.; Gilchrist at Chiloquin, 5:30 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
Girls soccer: Bend at Caldera, 7 p.m.
Boys soccer: Caldera at Bend, 5:30 p.m.
Volleyball: La Pine at Creswell, 6:30 p.m.; Delphian at Culver, 3:30 p.m.
THURSDAY
Football: Culver at Willamina, 7 p.m.
Girls soccer: Summit at West Salem, 4 p.m.; Crook County at Molalla, 6 p.m.; Gladstone at Madras, 5 p.m.; La Pine at Sisters, 4 p.m.
Boys soccer: Molalla at Crook County, 5 p.m.; Madras at Gladstone, 6 p.m.; La Pine at Central Linn, 4:30 p.m.; Central Christian at Horizon Christian, 4 p.m.
Volleyball: Mountain View at Redmond, 6:30 p.m; Bend at Caldera, 6:30 p.m.; Summit at Ridgeview, 6:30 p.m.; Madras at The Dalles, 6:30 p.m.; Crook County at Gladstone, 6 p.m.; Sisters at Siuslaw, 6:30 p.m.; Culver at Willamina, 5 p.m.
FRIDAY
Football: Redmond at Glencoe, 7 p.m.; Mountain View at Southridge, 7 p.m.; Canby at Bend, 7 p.m.; Ridgeview at Pendleton, 7 p.m.; Crook County at Caldera, 7 p.m.; Summit at Wilsonville, 7 p.m.; Madras at Astoria, 7 p.m.; Sisters at La Pine, 7 p.m.
Girls soccer: Redmond at Mountain View, 5 p.m.
Boys soccer: Mountain View at Redmond, 4:30 p.m.
Volleyball: Trinity Lutheran at Grant Union, 4:30 p.m.; Crosspoint Christian at Gilchrist, 5:30 p.m.; Trinity Lutheran at Prairie City, TBD.
SATURDAY
Football: Gilchrist at North Lake, 2 p.m.
Volleyball: Crook County at Marist Tournament, TBD; Mountain View at North Medford Tournament, TBD; Bend, Summit at South Albany State Preview, TBD; Stanfield at La Pine, noon; Central Christian at Days Creek, noon; Central Christian at Alsea, 1:30 p.m.
Cross-country: Bend, Caldera, Crook County, Madras, Mountain View, Redmond, Ridgeview, Summit, Trinity Lutheran at Northwest Classic, Lane Community College, Eugene, 12:20 p.m.; La Pine, Sisters at Three Course Challenge, Camp Rilea, Warrenton, TBD.
The best national sports magazine — Sports Illustrated — is now available to our paid subscribers with a click of the mouse. You'll get insight, stories and action photos from a wealth of college and national sporting events, just the like magazine, only online, always updated and at your fingertips.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.