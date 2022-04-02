Prep sports
MONDAY
Baseball: Stayton at Sisters (DH), 3 p.m.; Country Christian at Culver, 4 p.m.
Softball: Mountain View at La Pine, 4:30 p.m.; Redmond at Clackamas, 4:30 p.m.; Sisters at Newport, 4:30 p.m.
Boys tennis: Madras at Ridgeview, 4 p.m.; Redmond at The Dalles, 3 p.m.
Girls tennis: Ridgeview at Madras, 4 p.m.; The Dalles at Redmond, 3 p.m.
Boys golf: Hood River Valley at Redmond Invite, Crooked River Ranch, 11:30 a.m.
TUESDAY
Baseball: Bend at Hood River Valley, 4:30 p.m.; Pendleton vs. Bend, 2 p.m.; Silverton at Mountain View, 4:30 p.m.; Summit at Grants Pass, 4 p.m.; La Pine at Burns, 4:30 p.m.; Culver at Country Christian, 4 p.m.
Softball: Summit at Parkrose, 5 p.m.; Marist at Ridgeview, 4:30 p.m.; La Pine at Burns, 4:30 p.m.
Boys tennis: Crook County at Mountain View, 4 p.m.; Madras at Philomath, 4 p.m.; Estacada at Sisters, 4 p.m.
Girls tennis: Mountain View at Crook County, 4 p.m.; Philomath at Madras, 4 p.m.; Sisters at Estacada, 4 p.m.
Girls golf: Bend, Mountain View, La Pine at Crook County Invite, Prineville Country Club, 11 a.m.;
WEDNESDAY
Baseball: Redmond at Sheldon, 4:30 p.m.; Stayton at Sisters, 3 p.m.
Softball: Philomath at Sisters, 4:30 p.m.; Culver at Colton, 4:30 p.m.
Boys tennis: Ridgeview at The Dalles, 3 p.m.; Crook County at Hood River Valley, 3 p.m.; Redmond at Pendleton, 3 p.m.
Girls tennis: The Dalles at Ridgeview, 3 p.m.; Hood River Valley at Crook County, TBD; Pendleton at Redmond, 3 p.m.
Track and field: Bend at Mountain View, 3 p.m.; Ridgeview, Summit at Redmond Tri, 3 p.m.
THURSDAY
Baseball: Cleveland at Redmond, 4 p.m.; Country Christian at Culver, 4 p.m.
Softball: Summit at Lakeridge, 6:30 p.m.; Sisters at Cascade, 4:30 p.m.; Sheridan at Culver, 4:30 p.m.
Boys tennis: Sisters at Cascade, 4 p.m.
Girls tennis: Cascade at Sisters, 4 p.m.
Girls golf: La Pine at Bend Invite, Aspen Lakes, noon.
FRIDAY
Baseball: Grant at Summit, 4:30 p.m.; Crook County at Mountain View, 4:30 p.m.
Softball: Mountain View at Crook County, 4:30 p.m.; Southridge at Bend, 4:30 p.m.; Putnam at Ridgeview, 4:30 p.m.
Boys tennis: Redmond at Jesuit Invitational, 8 a.m.
Girls tennis: Henley at Sisters, 4:30 p.m.
Boys golf: Bend, Mountain View, Caldera at Summit Invite, Broken Top, 11 a.m.
Track and field: Summit at Arcadia Invitational (Calif.), 4 p.m.
SATURDAY
Baseball: Lost River at La Pine, 1 p.m.
Softball: Putnam at Redmond (DH), 11 a.m.; Lost River at La Pine, 1 p.m.
Boys tennis: West Salem at Mountain View, 11 a.m.; South Salem at Mountain View, 2:15 p.m.; Bend at Sprague, 11 a.m.; West Salem at Caldera, 2:15 p.m.; Summit at Sprague, 2:15 p.m.
Girls tennis: Mountain View at West Salem, 11 a.m.; Mountain View at South Salem, 2:15 p.m.; Sprague at Bend, 11 a.m.; Sprague at Summit, 2:15 p.m.
Track and field: Summit at Arcadia Invitational (Calif.), TBD; La Pine Invite, 11 a.m.
