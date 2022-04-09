MONDAY
Baseball: Madras at Corbett, 4 p.m.; Sweet Home at Sisters, 4:30 p.m.
Softball: Mountain View at La Pine, 4:30 p.m.; Corbett at Madras, 4:30 p.m.
Boys tennis: Ridgeview at Redmond, 3 p.m.; The Dalles at Crook County, 3 p.m.
Girls tennis: Redmond at Ridgeview, 3 p.m.; Crook County at The Dalles, 3 p.m.
Boys Golf: Bend at Grant Invitational, Columbia Edgewater CC, noon.
TUESDAY
Baseball: Bend at Summit, 4:30 p.m.; Mountain View at The Dalles, 5 p.m.; Redmond at West Salem, 5 p.m.; La Pine at Pleasant Hill, 4:30 p.m.; Western Christian at Culver, 4:30 p.m.
Softball: Bend at Summit, 4:30 p.m.; La Pine at Pleasant Hill, 4:30 p.m.
Boys tennis: Bend at Mountain View, 4 p.m.; Molalla at Sisters, 4 p.m.
Girls tennis: Mountain View at Bend, 4 p.m.; Stayton at Madras, 4 p.m.; Molalla at Sisters, 4 p.m.
Track and field: Madras at Gladstone meet, TBD.
WEDNESDAY
Baseball: Corbett at Madras, 4:30 p.m.; Sisters at Sweet Home, 4:30 p.m.
Softball: Madras at Corbett, 4:30 p.m.
Boys tennis: Crook County at Ridgeview, 3 p.m.; Redmond at Hood River Valley, 3 p.m.
Girls tennis: Ridgeview at Crook County, 3 p.m.
Track and field: Mountain View at Redmond, TBD; Crook County, North Lake at Bend, 3 p.m.
THURSDAY
Baseball: North Marion at Madras, 4:30 p.m.; Sweet Home at Sisters, 4:30 p.m.
Softball: Madras at North Marion, 4:30 p.m.; Sisters at Stayton, 4:30 p.m.; Culver at Jefferson, 4:30 p.m.
Boys tennis: Summit at Clackamas, 4 p.m.; Sisters at Madras, 4 p.m.
Girls tennis: Summit at Clackamas, 2:45 p.m.; Madras as Sisters, 4 p.m.
Boys golf: Bend, La Pine, Summit, Caldera at Mountain View Invite, Awbrey Glen, noon.
Girls golf: Bend at La Pine Invite, Quail Run, 11 a.m.
FRIDAY
Baseball: Hood River Valley at Ridgeview (DH), 3 p.m.; Redmond at Crook County (DH), 3 p.m.; Pleasant Hill at La Pine (DH), 2 p.m.; Culver at Western Christian (DH), 2:30 p.m.
Softball: Ridgeview at Hood River Valley (DH), 3 p.m.; Crook County at Redmond (DH), 3 p.m.; Pleasant Hill at La Pine (DH), 2 p.m.
Boys tennis: Redmond at The Dalles, 3 p.m.
SATURDAY
Baseball: Sprague at Mountain View (DH), noon; Summit at South Salem (DH), noon; Bend at West Salem (DH), noon.
Softball: Mountain View at Sprague (DH), noon; South Salem at Summit (DH), noon; West Salem at Bend (DH), noon.
Boys tennis: Mountain View at McNary, 11 a.m.; Mountain View at McKay, 2:15 p.m.; Caldera at McNary, 1 p.m.; Bend at West Salem, 11 a.m.; Summit at West Salem, 2:15 p.m.; Bend at South Salem, TBD; Summit at South Salem, 11 a.m.
Girls tennis: McNary at Mountain View, 11 a.m.; McKay at Mountain View, 2:15 p.m.; West Salem at Bend, 11 a.m.; South Salem at Bend, 2:15 p.m.; South Salem at Summit, 11 a.m.; West Salem at Summit, 2:15 p.m.; Hood River Valley at Ridgeview, 1 p.m.; Hood River Valley at Redmond, 10 a.m.
Track and field: Bend, La Pine, Mountain View, Caldera, Gilchrist, Madras, Redmond, Ridgeview, Sisters at Summit Invitational, 10 a.m.
