MadrasInvitationSwimMeet

Bend High swimmer Kamryn Meskill heads toward the finish during the freestyle portion of the girls 200-yard individual medley at the Madras Invitational on Jan. 3. Bend, Caldera, Mountain View and Summit are set to compete in the Bend City Meet at Juniper Swim & Fitness Center on Friday at 4:30 p.m.

 Andy Tullis/The Bulletin

MONDAY

Girls basketball: Mountain View at Redmond, 7 p.m.; Caldera at Bend, 7 p.m.; Summit at Ridgeview, 7 p.m.; Sisters at La Pine, 7:30 p.m.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.