Bend High swimmer Kamryn Meskill heads toward the finish during the freestyle portion of the girls 200-yard individual medley at the Madras Invitational on Jan. 3. Bend, Caldera, Mountain View and Summit are set to compete in the Bend City Meet at Juniper Swim & Fitness Center on Friday at 4:30 p.m.
Girls basketball: Mountain View at Redmond, 7 p.m.; Caldera at Bend, 7 p.m.; Summit at Ridgeview, 7 p.m.; Sisters at La Pine, 7:30 p.m.
Boys basketball: Redmond at Mountain View, 7 p.m.; Bend at Caldera, 7 p.m.; Ridgeview at Summit, 7 p.m.; Sisters at La Pine, 6 p.m.
TUESDAY
Girls basketball: Crook County at Gladstone, 7 p.m.; Madras at The Dalles, 6:30 p.m.; Culver at Chemawa, 7 p.m.; Trinity Lutheran at Lost River, 5:30 p.m.
Boys basketball: Gladstone at Crook County, 7 p.m.; The Dalles at Madras, 7 p.m.; Culver at Chemawa, 5:30 p.m.; Central Christian at North Lake, 6 p.m.; Trinity Lutheran at Lost River, 7 p.m.
Wrestling: Caldera at Bend, TBD; La Pine at Culver, TBD.
WEDNESDAY
Girls basketball: Elmira at Sisters, 5:30 p.m.; Pleasant Hill at La Pine, 6 p.m.
Boys basketball: Elmira at Sisters, 7 p.m.; Pleasant Hill at La Pine, 7:30 p.m.
Wrestling: Crook County at Culver, 6 p.m.
THURSDAY
Girls basketball: Bend at Mountain View, 7 p.m.; Ridgeview at Caldera, 7 p.m.; Redmond at Summit, 7 p.m.
Boys basketball: Mountain View at Bend, 7 p.m.; Caldera at Ridgeview, 7 p.m.; Summit at Redmond, 7 p.m.; Crook County at Estacada, 6:30 p.m.; Delphian at Culver, 5:30 p.m.
FRIDAY
Girls basketball: Molalla at Madras, 7 p.m.; Estacada at Crook County, 7 p.m.; Sisters at Siuslaw, 6 p.m.; Creswell at La Pine, 6 p.m.; Culver at Willamina, 7:30 p.m.
Boys basketball: Madras at Molalla, 7 p.m.; Sisters at Siuslaw, 7:30 p.m.; Creswell at La Pine, 7:30 p.m.; Culver at Willamina, 7:30 p.m.; Lost River at Central Christian, 6:30 p.m.; Gilchrist at Trinity Lutheran, 6:30 p.m.
Wrestling: Mountain View at Ridgeview, 7 p.m.; Bend at Silverton Duals, TBD; Redmond at Summit, 6 p.m.
Swimming: Bend, Caldera, Mountain View, Summit at Bend City Meet, Juniper Swim & Fitness Center, 4:30 p.m.
SATURDAY
Boys basketball: Crosspoint Christian at Central Christian, 3 p.m.
Wrestling: Bend, Mountain View, Ridgeview at Sandy Invitational, 10 a.m.; Redmond at North Medford Invitational, 8 a.m.; Caldera at Putnam Invitational, 9 a.m.; Sisters at West Albany Invitational, 9 a.m.; Madras at Cottage Grove Invitational, noon; La Pine, Ridgeview at Hood River women’s invitational, TBD.
Swimming: Sisters at Madras, TBD.
Nordic skiing: OISRAN Northern and Southern leagues at XC Oregon Invitational, Mt. Bachelor Nordic Center, 11 a.m.
