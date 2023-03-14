Baseball: Summit at South Eugene, 4 p.m.; Oregon City at Ridgeview, 4:30 p.m.; Sisters at Caldera, 4:30 p.m.; Redmond at Putnam, 5 p.m.; La Pine at Santiam Christian, 4:30 p.m.
Softball: Redmond at Putnam (DH), 4 p.m.
THURSDAY
Baseball: Churchill at Mountain View, 4 p.m.; Henley at Caldera, 4:30 p.m.; Madras at Sisters, 4:30 p.m.; Culver at Crook County, 4:30 p.m.
Softball: Mountain View at Churchill, 4:30 p.m.; Summit at Sisters, 4:30 p.m.; Henley at Caldera, 4:30 p.m.; La Pine at Oakridge, 4:30 p.m.
Boys tennis: Mountain View at Sisters, 4 p.m.; Caldera at Madras, 4 p.m.; Redmond at West Albany, 4 p.m.; Crook County at Ridgeview, 4 p.m.
Girls tennis: Sisters at Mountain View, 4 p.m.; Madras at Caldera, 4 p.m.; Ridgeview at Crook County, 4 p.m.; West Albany at Redmond, 3 p.m.
Boys golf: Sisters Invitational, Tokatee Golf Club, TBD.
Track and field: Caldera, Culver, Madras, Redmond, Ridgeview, Sisters at Breaking the Ice Breaker, Crook County, 4:30 p.m.
FRIDAY
Baseball: Corvallis at Summit, 4:30 p.m.; Sisters at Cottage Grove, 4 p.m.; Sweet Home at Madras, 4 p.m.; South Umpqua at La Pine, noon; Joseph at La Pine, 4 p.m.
Softball: Sherwood at Bend, 4:30 p.m; Summit at Corvallis, 4 p.m.; Crook County at La Salle Prep, 4 p.m.; Sisters at Cottage Grove, 4 p.m.; Madras at Sweet Home, 3 p.m.; Faith Bible at Culver, 4:30 p.m.
SATURDAY
Baseball: Bend at North Medford (DH), 1 p.m.; Sandy at Caldera, noon; Forest Grove at Redmond, 1 p.m.; Crater at Mountain View (DH), 1 p.m.; West Albany at Summit, 2 p.m.; Ridgeview at Milwaukie, 1:30 p.m.; St. Helens vs. Ridgeview, 5 p.m.
Softball: Bend at North Medford (DH), 1 p.m.; Caldera at Sandy (DH), noon; North Salem at Redmond, 1 p.m.; Mountain View at Crater (DH), 1 p.m.; Ridgeview at Milwaukie, 1:30 p.m.; Ridgeview vs. St. Helens, 5 p.m.; Bonanza at La Pine (DH), noon.
Boys tennis: Summit at Clackamas, noon.
Girls tennis: Summit at Clackamas, noon.
MONDAY
Baseball: Summit at Thurston, 4:30 p.m.
Softball: Summit at Thurston, 4:30 p.m.
Girls golf: Bend, Caldera, La Pine at Crook County Invitational, Meadow Lakes, 11 a.m.
