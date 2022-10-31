Sisters’ Grace Vohs (5) celebrates a kill during the third set against Siuslaw in Sisters earlier this season. Sisters is aiming for a 3A state title at Springfield High School this Friday and Saturday.
Boys soccer: Class 5A playoffs, first round: Corvallis at Summit, 4 p.m., Centennial at Bend, 3 p.m., Springfield at Ridgeview, 6:30 p.m., Mountain View at McKay, 4 p.m.; Class 4A playoffs, first round: Newport at Madras, 3:15 p.m.; Class 3A/2A/1A playoffs, second round: Sisters at Oregon Episcopal, 4 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
Girls soccer: Class 5A playoffs, first round: West Albany at Caldera, 5 p.m., Redmond at North Eugene, 5 p.m., Hillsboro at Summit, 4 p.m., Mountain View at Thurston, 6:30 p.m.; Class 3A/2A/1A playoffs, second round: Lakeview at Sisters, 5 p.m.
FRIDAY
Football: Class 5A playoffs, first round: Hood River Valley at Summit., 7 p.m., Hillsboro at Bend, 7 p.m., Mountain View at South Albany, 7 p.m.; Class 4A playoffs, first round: Crook County at Henley, 7 p.m.; Class 3A playoffs, first round: Sisters at Banks, 6 p.m.
Volleyball: Class 5A state tournament quarterfinals, at Forest Grove High School, Silverton at Bend, 1:15 p.m.; Class 5A semifinals, TBD, 8:30 p.m.; Class 4A state tournament quarterfinals, at Springfield High School, Crook County at Marshfield, 8 a.m.; Class 4A semifinals, TBD; Class 3A state tournament quarterfinals, St. Mary’s at Sisters, 1:15 p.m.; Class 3A semifinals, TBD; Class 2A state tournament quarterfinals, at Ridgeview High School, Oakland at Culver, 1:15 p.m.; Class 2A semifinals, TBD.
SATURDAY
Cross-country:State championships, all classifications, at Lane Community College in Eugene, 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Football: Class 3A playoffs, first round: Warrenton at La Pine, 1 p.m; Class 2A playoffs, first round: Culver at Weston McEwen, 1 p.m.
Volleyball: Bend at Class 5A state tournament, Forest Grove High School, TBD; Crook County at Class 4A state tournament, Springfield High School, TBD; Sisters at Class 3A state tournament, Springfield High School, TBD; Culver at Class 2A state tournament, Ridgeview High School, TBD.
Boys soccer: Class 5A playoffs, quarterfinals, TBD; Class 4A playoffs, quarterfinals, TBD; Class 3A/2A/1A playoffs, quarterfinals, TBD.
Girls soccer: Class 5A playoffs, quarterfinals, TBD; Class 3A/2A/1A playoffs, quarterfinals, TBD.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.