Track and field: Crook County, Caldera, at Mountain View 3-Way, TBD; Bend, Ridgeview, at Redmond 3-Way, 3 p.m.; La Pine at Sisters Invite, 4 p.m.
Boys golf: Bend, Mountain View, Redmond, Summit, Caldera at Redmond Invite, 1 p.m.
Boys tennis: Caldera vs. Crook County, 4 p.m.
Girls tennis: Crook County vs. Caldera, 4 p.m.
THURSDAY
Baseball: Santiam at Culver (DH), 3 p.m.
Softball: Redmond at Silverton, 5 p.m.; Sweet Home at Sisters, 4:30 p.m.
Boys tennis: Sisters at Mountain View, 4 p.m.; Ridgeview at Hood River Valley, 3 p.m.
High School Sports Scoreboard
Receive text alerts for scores and schedules
Girls tennis: Mountain View at Sisters, 4 p.m.; Ridgeview at Summit, 4 p.m.
Girls golf: Bend, La Pine, Mountain View at Ridgeview Invite, Eagle Crest Resort, 11 a.m.
FRIDAY
Baseball: Madras at Mountain View, 4:30 p.m.; Bend at North Medford, 4:30 p.m.; Putnam at Redmond, 4 p.m.
Softball: Madras at Mountain View, 4:30 p.m.; Grant at Summit, 4 p.m.; Bend at Crook County, 4:30 p.m.; Redmond at South Albany, 5 p.m.
Boys tennis: Redmond at Sisters, 4 p.m.
Girls tennis: Sisters at Redmond, 4 p.m.
Track and field: Bend at Titan Track Classic, West Salem, 3:30 p.m.
SATURDAY
Baseball: Mountain View at Sandy (DH), noon; Summit at Roseburg, noon; Benson at Ridgeview, 10 a.m.; North Medford at Redmond, noon; Ida B. Wells at Crook County, 1 p.m.; St. Helens at Ridgeview, 2 p.m.; Putnam at Crook County, 11 a.m.; Santiam Christian at Sisters, 1 p.m.; Madras at Burns, 2 p.m.
Softball: Bend at Glencoe, 1 p.m.; South Eugene at Summit (DH), noon; Madras at Burns, 11 a.m.
Boys tennis: Sprague at Mountain View, 11 a.m.; McNary at Bend, TBD; McNary at Summit, 2:15 p.m.; Sprague at Caldera, 2:15 p.m.; McKay at Bend, TBD; McKay at Summit, 11 a.m.
Girls tennis: Mountain View at Sprague, 11 a.m.; Bend at McNary, 11 a.m.; Summit at McNary, 2:15 p.m.; Bend at McKay, 2:15 p.m.; Summit at McKay, 11 a.m.
Track and field: La Pine at Marist Invite, TBD.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Get the Daily Headlines, delivered FREE to your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
WE'RE ALL EARS
Help us learn how best to meet your needs by taking this short survey, and you'll be entered to win $100 in Old Mill District gift cards.
The Bulletin is surveying Central Oregonians about the news they read, watch and listen to, and their concerns and interests. We are seeking to understand the communities we cover every day so we can better serve the needs of our neighbors, readers and subscribers. What you care about, we care about.
Sign up for sports text alerts
The Bulletin's sports team wants to keep you updated on the latest sports news, including high school game scores, weekly schedules and breaking sports news. Let's chat! We'd love to hear your hot tips or answer questions.
Sign up for sports text alerts
The Bulletin's sports team wants to keep you updated on the latest sports news, including high school game scores, weekly schedules and breaking sports news. Let's chat! We'd love to hear your hot tips or answer questions.
Sign up for our newsletters
Select any of the free newsletter below, enter your email address and click 'Sign Up."
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Topics
Breaking News
Elections
High School Sports
Local News
Wildfires
Business
Start every day with a Digital Subscription!
$3 per week
Unlimited digital access to all online content Digital e-edition to your inbox every morning
*Add Sunday print for FREE
WE'RE ALL EARS
Help us learn how best to meet your needs by taking this short survey, and you'll be entered to win $100 in Old Mill District gift cards.
The Bulletin is surveying Central Oregonians about the news they read, watch and listen to, and their concerns and interests. We are seeking to understand the communities we cover every day so we can better serve the needs of our neighbors, readers and subscribers. What you care about, we care about.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.