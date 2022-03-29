Bend softball
Bend’s Addisen Fisher (11) delivers a pitch during the first inning against Roseburg at Bend on March 19.

 Ryan Brennecke/The Bulletin

Prep sports

WEDNESDAY

Baseball: South Eugene vs. Summit, 4:30.

Softball: Stayton vs. Sisters, 4:30 p.m.

Track and field: Crook County, Caldera, at Mountain View 3-Way, TBD; Bend, Ridgeview, at Redmond 3-Way, 3 p.m.; La Pine at Sisters Invite, 4 p.m.

Boys golf: Bend, Mountain View, Redmond, Summit, Caldera at Redmond Invite, 1 p.m.

Boys tennis: Caldera vs. Crook County, 4 p.m.

Girls tennis: Crook County vs. Caldera, 4 p.m.

THURSDAY

Baseball: Santiam at Culver (DH), 3 p.m.

Softball: Redmond at Silverton, 5 p.m.; Sweet Home at Sisters, 4:30 p.m.

Boys tennis: Sisters at Mountain View, 4 p.m.; Ridgeview at Hood River Valley, 3 p.m.

Girls tennis: Mountain View at Sisters, 4 p.m.; Ridgeview at Summit, 4 p.m.

Girls golf: Bend, La Pine, Mountain View at Ridgeview Invite, Eagle Crest Resort, 11 a.m.

FRIDAY

Baseball: Madras at Mountain View, 4:30 p.m.; Bend at North Medford, 4:30 p.m.; Putnam at Redmond, 4 p.m.

Softball: Madras at Mountain View, 4:30 p.m.; Grant at Summit, 4 p.m.; Bend at Crook County, 4:30 p.m.; Redmond at South Albany, 5 p.m.

Boys tennis: Redmond at Sisters, 4 p.m.

Girls tennis: Sisters at Redmond, 4 p.m.

Track and field: Bend at Titan Track Classic, West Salem, 3:30 p.m.

SATURDAY

Baseball: Mountain View at Sandy (DH), noon; Summit at Roseburg, noon; Benson at Ridgeview, 10 a.m.; North Medford at Redmond, noon; Ida B. Wells at Crook County, 1 p.m.; St. Helens at Ridgeview, 2 p.m.; Putnam at Crook County, 11 a.m.; Santiam Christian at Sisters, 1 p.m.; Madras at Burns, 2 p.m.

Softball: Bend at Glencoe, 1 p.m.; South Eugene at Summit (DH), noon; Madras at Burns, 11 a.m.

Boys tennis: Sprague at Mountain View, 11 a.m.; McNary at Bend, TBD; McNary at Summit, 2:15 p.m.; Sprague at Caldera, 2:15 p.m.; McKay at Bend, TBD; McKay at Summit, 11 a.m.

Girls tennis: Mountain View at Sprague, 11 a.m.; Bend at McNary, 11 a.m.; Summit at McNary, 2:15 p.m.; Bend at McKay, 2:15 p.m.; Summit at McKay, 11 a.m.

Track and field: La Pine at Marist Invite, TBD.

