Baseball: Redmond vs. Lincoln, noon; Caldera vs. David Douglas, 11 a.m.; Summit vs. Wilcox (Calif.), 4 p.m.; Mountain View vs. Santa Barbara (Calif.), 3 p.m.; Littleton (Colo.) vs. Ridgeview, noon.
Softball: Bend vs. Sheldon, 2 p.m.; Caldera vs. West Albany, 8 a.m.; Caldera vs. Eagle Point, noon; Canby vs. Bend, 4 p.m.; Sisters at Redmond, 9 a.m.; Madras at Mountain View, 9 a.m.; Corbett vs. Mountain View, 11:30 a.m.; Marshfield at Redmond, 4:30 p.m.; Marshfield vs. Sisters, 11:30 a.m.; Corbett vs. Madras, 2 p.m.
TUESDAY
Baseball: Bend vs. Roosevelt, 3 p.m.; Liberty vs. Caldera, 1:30 p.m.; Liberty Christ (Texas) vs. Redmond, noon; Summit vs. Windward (Calif.), 1 p.m.
Softball: Barlow vs. Bend, 4 p.m.; Caldera vs. South Albany, 10 a.m.; Bend vs. Crater, 2 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
Baseball: Caldera vs. Oregon City, 11:30 a.m.; St. Helens vs. Ridgeview, 1 p.m.; Monarch (Colo.) vs. Redmond, 3 p.m.; La Pine vs. Banks, 3 p.m.
THURSDAY
Baseball: Heritage (Colo.) vs. Redmond, 3 p.m.; Scappoose vs. Caldera, 9 a.m.
Softball: Caldera at Sisters, 4:30 p.m.
FRIDAY
Baseball: Mt. Pointe (Ariz.) vs. Ridgeview, 3 p.m.
Softball: Sutherlin at La Pine (DH), 2 p.m.; Sisters at Dayton, 4:30 p.m.
Track and field: Summit decathlon/heptathlon, 10 a.m.
