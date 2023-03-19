La Pine's Hunter Heal (4) connects with a pitch against Wallowa Valley last season. The Hawks play a doubleheader at Elmira on Friday.
Baseball: Summit at Thurston, 4:30 p.m.
Softball: Summit at Thurston, 4:30 p.m.
Girls golf: Bend, Caldera, La Pine at Crook County Invitational, Meadow Lakes, 11 a.m.
Baseball: Caldera at Madras, 4 p.m.; Ridgeview at Crook County, TBD; Bend at Lebanon, 4:30 p.m.; Elmira at La Pine, 4:30 p.m.; Culver at East Linn Christian, 4:30 p.m.
Softball: Madras at Caldera, 4:30 p.m.; Crook County at Ridgeview, 4:30 p.m.; Elmira at La Pine, 4:30 p.m.; Salem Academy at Culver, 4:30 p.m.
Boys tennis: Mountain View at Madras, 4 p.m.; Bend at Nelson, 4 p.m.; Ridgeview at Sisters, 4 p.m.
Girls tennis: Madras at Mountain View, 4 p.m.; Sisters at Ridgeview, 4 p.m.; Nelson at Bend, 4 p.m.
Softball: Silverton at Mountain View, 4 p.m.; La Pine at Madras, 4:30 p.m.
Boys golf: Crook County Invitational, Meadow Lakes, TBD.
Track and field: Crook County at Mountain View, TBD; Sisters, La Pine at Bend 3-Way, TBD.
Baseball: South Eugene at Redmond, 4 p.m.; Ridgeview at Pendleton (DH), 2 p.m.; Madras at Klamath Union, 4 p.m.
Softball: Bend at Canby, 5 p.m.; Henley at Crook County (DH), 3 p.m.; Culver at Santiam, 4:30 p.m.
Boys tennis: Crook County at Caldera, 4 p.m.; Madras at Ridgeview, 4 p.m.; Redmond at Sisters, 3 p.m.
Girls tennis: Ida B. Wells at Summit, 2 p.m.; Caldera at Crook County, 4 p.m.; Ridgeview at Madras, 4 p.m.; Sisters at Redmond, 3 p.m.
Girls golf: Bend, Caldera, La Pine at Redmond Invitational, Tokatee, 11 a.m.
Baseball: Caldera at North Eugene, 5 p.m.; Sweet Home at Sisters, 4 p.m.; La Pine at Elmira (DH), 2 p.m.; East Linn Christian at Culver (DH), 2 p.m.
Softball: North Eugene at Caldera, 4:30 p.m.; Dallas at Bend, 4:30 p.m.; Redmond at Madras, 4:30 p.m.; La Pine at Elmira (DH), 2 p.m.
Boys tennis: Summit at Ida B. Wells, 2 p.m.
Baseball: Sisters at The Dalles (DH), noon.
Boys tennis: Crook County tournament, TBD.
