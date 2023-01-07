Girls basketball: Mountain View at Bend, 7 p.m.; Caldera at Ridgeview, 7 p.m.; Summit at Redmond, 7 p.m.
Boys basketball: Bend at Mountain View, 7 p.m.; Ridgeview at Caldera, 7 p.m.; Redmond at Summit, 7 p.m.
TUESDAY
Girls basketball: Crook County at Cascade, 5:30 p.m.; Sweet Home at Madras, 7 p.m.; La Pine at Elmira, 7:30 p.m.; Culver at Colton, 6 p.m.; Trinity Lutheran at Rogue Valley, 5:30 p.m.
Boys basketball: Crook County at Cascade, 7 p.m.; Madras at Sweet Home, 7 p.m.; La Pine at Elmira, 6 p.m.; Culver at Colton, 7:30 p.m.; Trinity Lutheran at Rogue Valley, 7 p.m.; Central Christian at Crosspoint Christian, 7:30 p.m.
Swimming: Bend at Redmond, TBD.
WEDNESDAY
Boys basketball: Caldera at Redmond, 7 p.m.
Wrestling: Siuslaw at La Pine, 4 p.m.
THURSDAY
Girls basketball: Summit at Mountain View, 7 p.m.; Redmond at Caldera, 7 p.m.; Gervais at Culver, 5:30 p.m.
Boys basketball: Mountain View at Summit, 7 p.m.; Ridgeview at Bend, 7 p.m.; Gervais at Culver, 7 p.m.
Wrestling: Bend at Redmond, TBD; Estacada at Crook County, TBD; Ridgeview 3-Way Dual, TBD.
Swimming: Mountain View at Ridgeview, TBD.
FRIDAY
Girls basketball: Bend at Ridgeview, 7 p.m.; Madras at Philomath, 5:30 p.m.; Sweet Home at Crook County, 7 p.m.; Siuslaw at La Pine, 7:30 p.m.; Sisters at Harrisburg, 7:30 p.m.; Kennedy ay Culver, 5:30 p.m.
Boys basketball: Sweet Home at Crook County, 7 p.m.; Madras at Philomath, 7 p.m.; Siuslaw at La Pine, 6 p.m.; Sisters at Harrisburg, 6 p.m.; Kennedy at Culver, 7 p.m.
Wrestling: Oregon Wrestling Classic, at Redmond fairgrounds, 8 a.m.
SATURDAY
Girls basketball: Lost River at Trinity Lutheran, 2:30 p.m.
Boys basketball: Marshfield at Madras, 5 p.m.; Central Christian at Chiloquin, 1:30 p.m.; Lost River at Trinity Lutheran, 4 p.m.
Wrestling: Oregon Wrestling Classic, at Redmond fairgrounds, 8 a.m.
Swimming: Bend, Caldera, Summit, Redmond at Crescent Valley Invitational, TBD.
Nordic skiing: OISRAN Southern League skate at Diamond Lake, noon.
