Girls basketball: Burns at Sisters, 5:30 p.m.; La Pine at South Umpqua, 4 p.m.
Boys basketball: Burns at Sisters, 7 p.m.; La Pine at South Umpqua, 7 p.m.; Central Christian at Horizon Christian, 6:30 p.m.
THURSDAY
Girls basketball: Caldera at Sandy, 6 p.m.; Trinity Lutheran at Newport, 3 p.m.
Boys basketball: Sandy at Caldera, 7 p.m.; Columbia Christian at Trinity Lutheran, 5 p.m.
Swimming: Sisters at Philomath, 4 p.m.
FRIDAY
Girls basketball: South Eugene at Mountain View, 6:30 p.m.; Summit at Sheldon, 7:15 p.m.; Ridgeview at Crook County, 7:30 p.m.; Crescent Valley vs. Redmond at Crook County, 6 p.m.; Corbett at Madras, 7:30 p.m.; Sisters at Riverdale, 7:30 p.m.; Oakridge at La Pine, 7 p.m.
Boys basketball: Mountain View at South Eugene, 6:45 p.m.; Crook County at Ridgeview, 7 p.m.; Redmond vs. South Albany, 5 p.m.; Ashland vs. Bend, 5:30 p.m.; Sisters at Riverdale, 6 p.m.; Yamhill-Carlton at La Pine, 5:30 p.m.
Wrestling: Adrian Irwin Classic at Caldera, 6:30 p.m.
Swimming: Bend Relays at Juniper Swim & Fitness Center, TBD.
SATURDAY
Girls basketball: South Medford at Summit, 11:15 a.m.; Crescent Valley vs. Bend, 11 a.m.; Eagle Point vs. Redmond, 12:30 p.m.; Putnam vs. Ridgeview, 2 p.m.; Hood River Valley at Crook County, 3:30 p.m.
Boys basketball: South Medford at Summit, 3 p.m.; South Albany at Ridgeview, 10 a.m.; Crook County vs. Redmond, noon; Central Christian at Willamette Valley Christian, 4 p.m.
Swimming: Redmond Relays at Redmond, TBD.
TUESDAY
Girls basketball: Franklin at Bend, 6 p.m.; Mountain View at Central, 7 p.m.; Madras at Caldera, 7 p.m.; Ridgeview at Springfield, 6:45 p.m.; Trinity Lutheran at La Pine, 6 p.m.; Sisters at Jefferson, 6 p.m.
Boys basketball: Bend at Lakeridge, 6:30 p.m.; Caldera at Madras, 7 p.m.; Trinity Lutheran at La Pine, 7:30 p.m.; Sisters at Jefferson, 7:30 p.m.; Central Christian at Sherman, 7:30 p.m.
