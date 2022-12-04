Bend High’s Grace Benson competes in the 200-yard individual medley during the Bend City Meet last year at Juniper Swim & Fitness. The Ridgeview Ravens Invite is set for Saturday at the Cascade Swim Center in Redmond.
Girls basketball: Franklin at Bend, 6 p.m.; Mountain View at Central, 7 p.m.; Madras at Caldera, 7 p.m.; Ridgeview at Springfield, 6:45 p.m.; Trinity Lutheran at La Pine, 6 p.m.; Sisters at Jefferson, 6 p.m.
Boys basketball: Bend at Lakeridge, 6:30 p.m.; Caldera at Madras, 7 p.m.; Trinity Lutheran at La Pine, 7:30 p.m.; Sisters at Jefferson, 7:30 p.m.; Central Christian at Sherman, 7:30 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
Girls basketball: Henley at Redmond, 7 p.m.
Boys basketball: Redmond at Henley, 7 p.m.; Springfield at Ridgeview, 6:30 p.m.
Wrestling: Sisters at Caldera, 7 p.m.
THURSDAY
Girls basketball: Culver at Sisters, 5:30 p.m.; Trinity Lutheran at Powder Valley, 7 p.m.
Boys basketball: Culver at Sisters, 7 p.m.; Trinity Lutheran at Powder Valley, 8:30 p.m.
Wrestling: Crook County at Marshfield Duals, 5 p.m.
FRIDAY
Girls basketball: Sandy at Mountain View, 6:30 p.m.; Nelson at Caldera, 7 p.m.; McKay at Bend, 6:30 p.m.; Woodburn at Summit, 6:30 p.m.; Redmond at Mazama, 6 p.m.; Scio at La Pine, 6 p.m.; Imbler at Trinity Lutheran, 5:30 p.m.
Boys basketball: Mountain View at Sandy, 6 p.m.; Summit at Sherwood, 7 p.m.; Bend at Century, 7:15 p.m.; Caldera at Nelson, 7:30 p.m.; Mazama at Redmond, 7 p.m.; Scio at La Pine, 7:30 p.m.; Imbler at Trinity Lutheran, 7 p.m.; Central Christian vs. South Wasco County, 7:30 p.m.
Wrestling: Mountain View at Rose City Classic, Westview, TBD; Bend, Crook County, Redmond, Ridgeview at North Bend Coast Classic, TBD; Caldera, La Pine, Madras, Sisters at Culver Invitational, TBD.
Swimming: Sisters at Sweet Home, 4 p.m.
SATURDAY
Girls basketball: Crook County at Mazama, 1 p.m.; Sisters vs. Monroe, 3 p.m.; Adrian vs. Trinity Lutheran, 10:30 a.m.
Boys basketball: Corbett at Madras, 2:30 p.m.; Mazama at Crook County, 5 p.m.; Sisters vs. Monroe, 4:30 p.m.; Trinity Lutheran vs. Adrian, noon.
Swimming: Bend, Caldera, Mountain View, Ridgeview, Sisters, Summit at Ravens Invite, Cascade Swim Center, TBD.
