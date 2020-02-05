Officials concerned about contravirus
TOKYO — Tokyo Olympics organizers on Wednesday said they are increasingly concerned about the disruption that the fast-spreading virus in China is causing ahead of the games, which open in just under six months.
CEO Toshiro Muto sounded a grave note speaking at a meeting with officials of the International Paralympic Committee.
“I am seriously worried that the spread of the infectious disease could throw cold water on the momentum toward the games,” Muto said, speaking in Japanese. “I hope that it will be stamped out as soon as possible.”
Saburo Kawabuchi, the mayor of the Athletes Village where 11,000 Olympians will stay, showed his apprehension.
“I truly hope that the infectious disease will die down somehow so that we will be able to operate the Paralympics and Olympics smoothly,” he said. “In the worst case — we will do our utmost for the athletes so that they will be able to concentrate on performing their best.”
Tokyo organizers have repeatedly said there are no plans to cancel the Olympics. That position has been repeated by the Switzerland-based International Olympic Committee.
But the problems deepen with each passing day. Some Olympic qualifying events have been canceled or relocated. Travel restrictions will add more confusion, and traveling fans are sure to be fearful.
Japan has not reported any deaths from the virus. But deaths in mainland China rose to 490 on Wednesday.
— The Associated Press
