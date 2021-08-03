Women's 800 meters: Athing Mu won the 800-meter gold medal for the United States in her first Olympics after leading almost from start to finish.
Mu was never seriously challenged down the home straight as she strode away to win in 1 minute, 55.21 seconds.
Britain’s Keely Hodgkinson won the silver medal in 1:55.88 and Raevyn Rogers, a former star at Oregon, came from nowhere to clinch the bronze on the finish line and give the Americans a double celebration at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo.
The result confirms the 19-year-old Mu as the new star of the women’s 800. In winning the gold medal, Mu matched a feat last achieved for the U.S. by Madeline Manning at the 1968 Olympics in Mexico City.
Women's 200 meters: Elaine Thompson-Herah of Jamaica completed her second straight Olympic sprint sweep, finishing the 200 meters in 21.53 seconds, the second-fastest time in history.
Thompson-Herah topped surprise second-place finisher Christine Mboma of Namibia by .48, while American Gabby Thomas took bronze.
Thompson-Herah joins another Jamaican, Veronica Campbell-Brown, and Barbel Wookel of the former East Germany as the third back-to-back champion in the 200.
Thompson-Herah’s time is topped only by Florence Griffith Joyner’s run of 21.34 at the Seoul Olympics in 1988.
Wrestling: Gold for U.S. woman
Tamyra Mensah-Stock of the United States defeated Blessing Oborududu of Nigeria 4-1 in the women’s 68-kilogram freestyle wrestling final to claim the second Olympic gold medal ever for an American female wrestler.
Mensah-Stock defeated 2016 Olympic gold medalist Sara Dosho 10-0 in the first round and beat Feng Zhao of China 10-0 by technical superiority in the quarterfinals. She defeated former world champion Alla Cherkasova of Ukraine 10-4 in the semifinals.
—Associated Press
