Men's 800 meters: On Wednesday, Emmanuel Korir won gold and led a Kenyan one-two finish in the 800 meters.
Korir pushed his way past Australia’s Peter Bol on the last turn and surged home to win in 1 minute, 45.06 seconds. It was Kenya’s fourth straight victory in the 800 at the Olympics.
Teammate Ferguson Rotich took silver with a late kick to overtake Poland’s Patryk Dobek, who held on for bronze ahead of Bol.
Kenya has claimed this title at every Olympics since Beijing 2008.
Climbing: Slovenian leads qualifying
Gold medal favorite Janja Garnbret of Slovenia turned the Olympic bouldering course into her own personal playground, topping all four “problems” to lead sport climbing qualifying on Wednesday.
Garnbret struggled in her worst event, speed, finishing 14th. The 22-year-old “flashed” through the boulder course, topping each problem in one try. She was the only climber to top all four boulders.
Garnbret finished fourth in lead and had 56 points, 29 ahead of Korea’s Seo Chaehyun.
Scoring is determined by multiplying each climber’s position in the three disciplines. The finals are Friday.
Japan’s Miho Nonaka and Akiyo Noguchi, two of the top contenders to knock off Garnbret, were third and fourth. American Brooke Raboutou was fifth.
Skateboarding: Japanese dominate
Sakura Yosozumi of Japan won the inaugural Olympic women’s park event in skateboarding, solidifying Japan’s dominance of the sport making its Olympic debut. The silver went to Kokona Hiraki, who at 12 became Japan’s youngest Olympic medalist. Britain’s Sky Brown prevented a Japanese medal sweep, taking the bronze.
Japanese skaters also took both golds in the men and women’s street events in the first week of the Tokyo Games.
“This competition which was held at my country made us stronger from what we used to be,” Yosozumi said. “I want everyone to love skateboarding.”
—Associated Press
