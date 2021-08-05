Track and field: Warner sets Olympic record in decathlon
Damian Warner of Canada won the decathlon after two grueling days of competition in the Tokyo heat and humidity.
Warner posted an Olympic record of 9,018 points for the gold. He improved on his bronze five years ago in Rio de Janeiro.
Kevin Mayer of France (8,726 points) took the silver, as he did in Rio. Ashley Moloney of Australia (8,649) won the bronze medal.
Nafissatou Thiam successfully defended her Olympic title in the heptathlon as a seventh-place finish in her heat in the last event, the 800 meters, was enough for her to take the gold with 6,791 points.
She won ahead of Dutch pair Anouk Vetter in silver (6,689) and Emma Oosterwegel in bronze (6,590).
American wins unexpected women's pole vault gold: Katie Nageotte won an unexpected gold for the United States in the pole vault at the Olympics ahead of world champion Anzhelika Sidorova of Russia.
Nageotte failed on her first two attempts of the competition at 4.50 meters but improved from there to clinch her first major medal.
Sidorova took the silver at 4.85. Britain’s Holly Bradshaw won the bronze medal.
Climbing: Coleman grabs silver for U.S.
Spanish teenager Alberto Gines Lopez has won the first Olympic gold medal in sport climbing, riding a win in the speed discipline to the top of the podium.
The 18-year-old opened the finals with the speed win, then showed off his all-around skills by finishing seventh in lead and fourth in bouldering. He finished with 30 points to edge American Nathaniel Coleman by two.
Coleman topped three of the four “problems” to win bouldering, was fifth in lead and sixth in speed.
"Oh, my gosh," Coleman said. "I never, never dared to acknowledge the dream that I could medal."
Austrian Jakob Schubert had the climb of the night, becoming the first man or woman to reach the top of the 15-meter high lead wall in three days of competition.
Baseball: Alvarez to medal in Summer, Winter Games
Eddy Alvarez became only the third American to earn medals at both the Summer and Winter Olympics when the United States baseball team beat defending-champion South Korea 7-2 to gain a berth into this weekend’s gold medal game against host Japan.
After earning a silver in 2014 at Sochi as part of the U.S. four-man short track speedskating team, he’ll get at least a silver in baseball. The other Americans with summer and winter medals are Eddie Eagen (boxing in 1920, bobsled in 1932) and Lauryn Williams (track and field in 2004 and 2012, bobsled in 2014).
— Associated Press
