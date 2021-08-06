Soccer: Canadian women prevail
Canada won its first Olympic gold medal in women’s soccer, beating Sweden 3-2 on penalty kicks after a 1-1 draw.
Julia Grosso, just 20, converted the winning penalty kick, putting her shot off the right hand of goalkeeper Hedvig Lindahl.
Jessie Fleming made Canada’s first kick in the shootout, but Ashley Lawrence, Vanessa Gilles and Adriana Leon all failed to convert.
Kosovare Asllani hit a post with Sweden’s first kick, and Nathalie Björn and Olivia Schough built a 2-1 Sweden lead. Anna Anvegard was saved by Canada goalkeeper Stephanie Labbe and with a chance to win the gold, Caroline Seger put her kick over the crossbar.
Deanne Rose tied the score for Canada, and Jonna Andersson’s sixth kick for Sweden was saved by Labbe.
Canada won bronze in 2012 and 2016.
Jamaican women sprinters dominate again in relay; U.S. grabs silver: The Jamaican women added the 4x100-meter relay title to their Tokyo Olympic collection after sweeping the podium in the 100-meter final.
The Jamaican team won in a national record 41.02 seconds. It was the second-fastest time in history .
The American team of Javianne Oliver, Teahna Daniels, Jenna Prandini and Gabrielle Thomas won silver in 41.45 and Britain took bronze in 41.88.
On the men's side, the Italians surprisingly edged Britain for gold, and Canada took bronze.
American Chelimo dives for bronze in 5,000M: Joshua Cheptegei of Uganda won the gold medal in the men’s 5,000-meter race a week after earning silver in the 10,000 at the Tokyo Games.
Chepetgei won in 12 minutes, 58.15 seconds.
Mohammed Ahmed of Canada surged into second place to get the silver in 12:58.61 and Paul Chelimo of the United States picked up bronze in 12:59.05.
Chelimo was a silver medalist in the 5,000 at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics. He dived across the line to edge Nicholas Kipkorir Kimeli of Kenya.
Kenyans finish 1-2 in women's marathon; American takes bronze: Peres Jepchirchir led a 1-2 Kenyan finish in the women’s marathon, withstanding the heat and humidity while running through the streets of Sapporo.
Jepchirchir finished in a time of 2 hours, 27 minutes, 20 seconds in a race moved up an hour to avoid the heat. Her teammate Brigid Kosgei was second and American Molly Seidel, a relative newcomer to the marathon stage, took home the bronze.
Wrestling: Steveson flips for gold
American Gable Steveson defeated Georgia’s Geno Petriashvili 10-8 to claim wrestling gold in the men’s freestyle 125-kilogram class.
Georgia challenged the final points, to no avail. Steveson, as is customary after his biggest wins, celebrated with a backflip.
Steveson outscored his opponents 23-0 in the first three rounds. He rolled past 2016 Olympic gold medalist Taha Akgul 8-0 in the quarterfinals.
