Track and field: Felix claims 11th medal
Allyson Felix has won her 11th Olympic medal, combining with her American teammates to finish the 4x400-meter relay in 3 minutes, 16.85 seconds for a runaway victory.
The team of Felix, Sydney McLaughlin, Dalilah Muhammad and Athing Mu was never in jeopardy in this one.
Poland finished second, 3.68 seconds behind, and Jamaica finished third.
Felix, who became the most-decorated woman in Olympic track history when she won bronze in the 400 on Friday night, now passes Carl Lewis with the most track medals of any U.S. athlete. Of the 11 medals, seven are gold.
Oregon's Hocker 6th in 1,500M despite record pace: University of Oregon middle distance runner Cole Hocker ran faster than the Olympic record in the 1,500 meters, and was still beaten by five runners Saturday night.
Jakob Ingebrigtsen of Norway surged ahead as he rounded the last curve and set an Olympic record to win.
Ingebrigtsen finished in 3 minutes, 28.32 seconds, beating the record of 3:31.65 set by Abel Kipsang of Kenya two days earlier in the heats. Kipsang finished fourth.
Cheruiyot took silver in 3:29.01.
Josh Kerr of Britain won bronze.
Hocker was 3.08 seconds off the blistering pace, but his time of 3:31.40 was nearly 4 seconds better than the time he ran (3:35.28) to win the U.S. track trials at Hayward Field in Eugene in June.
U.S. men finally get a gold in 4x400 relay: There were no bad exchanges this time as the U.S. men won their first gold medal in a track race at the Tokyo Games with a victory in the 4x400-meter relay.
The team of Michael Cherry, Michael Norman, Bryce Deadmon and Rai Benjamin was never really in trouble as they completed four laps of the Olympic oval in 2 minutes, 55.70 seconds.
The Netherlands took silver in a national record 2:57.18 and Botswana won bronze in 2:57.27.
Baseball: Japan fulfills national mission
A Japanese team of All-Stars fulfilled a determined national mission to win the Olympic baseball gold medal for the first time, beating the United States 2-0 behind Munetaka Murakami’s third-inning home run.
Masato Morishita and four relievers combined on a six-hitter, and the Japanese men (5-0) matched the accomplishment of the women’s softball team, which upended the Americans for their second straight gold medal.
Water polo: U.S. women dominate
The U.S. has won its third consecutive gold medal in women’s water polo, pounding Spain 14-5 in the final at the Tokyo Olympics.
Maddie Musselman scored three times and Ashleigh Johnson made 11 saves as the U.S. improved to 134-4 since it won gold at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games. After falling 10-9 to Hungary in group play in its first loss at the Olympics since the 2008 final, the U.S. ripped off four straight wins by a combined score of 63-26.
The U.S. joins the men’s teams from Britain (1908-1920) and Hungary (2000-2008) as the only countries to win at least three straight water polo titles at the Olympics.
Equestrian: U.S. nabs jumping silver
Sweden has defeated Jessica Springsteen and the U.S. jumping team in a jump off for the gold medal.
Springsteen and teammates Laura Kraut and McLain Ward each moved cleanly through the shortened jump-off course and did so with a combined time of 124.2 seconds.
Peder Fredricson, the final Swedish rider, needed to circle the track in 40.30 seconds or better without error and cruised to a time of 39.01 for the country’s record fourth gold medal but first since 1924.
— Associated Press
