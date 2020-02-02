Olympian wins nationals
REDMOND — Nathaniel Coleman won his fourth USA Climbing Bouldering National Championship Saturday night, posting a score of 84.5 in the finals of the event at the Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center.
Coleman, 23 and of Salt Lake City, won three straight bouldering national titles from 2016 to 2018 and he finished second last year.
Coleman is the only U.S. male climber to have qualified for the Olympics and will compete in sport climbing as the sport makes its Olympic debut at this summer’s Tokyo Games.
After winning the bouldering nationals last year, Sean Bailey, of Seattle, finished second Saturday with a score of 74.4. Ben Hanna, of Santa Fe, New Mexico, placed third with a 69.6.
In the women’s competition, Natalia Grossman, of Boulder, Colorado, won the national title with a score of 89.1. Grossman, 18, was the youth bouldering national champion last year.
Cloe Coscoy, of El Cerrito, California, finished second with a 64, and Alex Johnson, of Hudson, Wisconsin, finished third (59.7).
Including more than 100 climbers from across the country, the bouldering nationals competition had no Olympic implications but served to help select members of the U.S. national team that will compete internationally on the World Cup circuit this year.
Bouldering is one of three rock climbing disciplines that will make up the combined event for the Tokyo Games. Each Olympic climber will compete in bouldering, lead climbing and speed climbing for an overall combined ranking.
Bouldering is a form of rock climbing performed on small, overhanging rock formations, without the use of ropes or harnesses. In indoor bouldering contests, competitors must complete a preset course on a rock wall without falling. Those who complete the course the fastest and with the fewest falls will score the most points. The man-made courses are usually technically difficult, and they include overhanging walls, about 18 feet high, and tiny handholds.
The USA Climbing Bouldering Youth National Championship is set for this Friday through Sunday, also at the event center in Redmond.
—Bulletin staff report
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.