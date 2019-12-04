All the pieces are in place for a historic season for Mountain View. It’s a deep wrestling team with a handful of returning state placers and an injection of freshman talent from Skyview Middle School, which captured the state middle school championship a season ago.

Per the Oregon Wrestling Forum preseason rankings, four Mountain View wrestlers — Tyson Oliver, Nathan Jones, Ryder Fassett and Cannon Potts — are ranked in the top five in their respective weight classes.

Carson Fassett, after finishing second at the state tournament, enters the season as the top-ranked 152-pounder in the state. OWF also has the Cougars in the hunt for a state title with perennial powers Roseburg and Newberg.

“From a historical perspective, it will be the best Mountain View team returning, ever,” said Cougars coach Les Combs. “From top to bottom, from 106 up to heavyweight, it’s a solid varsity lineup.”

It is certainly beneficial when one family produces three quality wrestlers who can be penciled into the lineup.

The Ohlson triplets — brothers Beau and Blake and sister Taylor — are expected to score a lot of points for the Cougars come state tournament time.

The triplets have been beating up on each other long before suiting up in Mountain View singlets.

“All of us got into fights,” Beau said. “We’d double-team each other.”

“Boxing, karate whatever,” Taylor said.

“Whoever was losing, we would gang up on (whoever was winning),” added Blake.

The years of backyard brawls have paid off. All three Ohlsons enter their senior seasons as favorites to win state titles in 2019. And all three plan to continue wrestling at Corban University in Salem after high school.

Being successful at wrestling, Combs said, is similar to having success in the stock market, where the more money you wisely invest the better return you get. But in wrestling, the currency is time rather than dollars.

For a decade, the Ohlson family, Beau said, invested nearly all its time in wrestling, whether it was Greco and freestyle tournaments in the offseason or extra conditioning and lifting after practice. Wrestling is an around-the-clock activity for Beau, Blake and Taylor.

“The family always made wrestling important to them, going to camps, finding coaching, finding a place to develop your skills,” Combs said. “The more you invest your time, and wisely invest your time, determines whether or not you are successful, and they’ve wisely invested their time.”

The triplets have combined to win four state titles. If all goes well this winter, that number will swell to seven.

Blake is still searching for his first state title, though he has been close. He has three top-five finishes at the state tournament. He finished fifth a year ago in the 182-pound weight class.

“I have a chance this year,” said Blake, who holds the Mountain View record for pins in a season and career. “I’ve only been beaten by seniors and they are all gone now.”

“I think you’ve had a chance every year,” Beau interjected.

Taylor, a soccer player in her younger years, was tasked with video recording her brothers’ matches when they were younger. It was not until the triplets were 12 and the Ohlson family moved from Washington to Colorado, where a girls’ wrestling team was available, that the sister took up the same sport as her brothers.

“I decided to join wrestling because I was super aggressive at soccer,” Taylor said.

During her junior season, Taylor won all but one match — the state title match. She is a three-time state placer and won the 120-pound weight class at the 2017 state championships.

Beau has already cemented himself as the most accomplished high school wrestler to walk the halls of Mountain View High.

He became the school’s first two-time state champion as a sophomore, winning 5A state titles in both his freshman and sophomore years. He won the 6A title as a junior and now has a chance to become a four-time state champion, a feat only 24 wrestlers in all classifications have accomplished since 2007.

“It would be a big blessing to make history, for sure,” Beau said.

A team title is just as important for the Ohlson kids. They know they cannot do it alone.

“That’s the biggest thing is that we need to be a team, Roseburg and those guys are a team, they are a family and that’s what we need to do,” Beau said. “We have the work ethic, but we need to be more of a family.”

So just how do they plan to turn a team into a family? The only way they know how — by beating up on one another.