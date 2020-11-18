Oregon has closed the door on indoor high school sports for the next two weeks.
Like the rest of the state, indoor high school sports are taking a two-week pause, which began Wednesday, the Oregon Health Authority announced. In the initial freeze guidelines last week, K-12 sports would not be affected and would continue to operate under the OHA’s previous guidelines.
However, the OHA altered its course Wednesday, stating that schools may only participate in competition, training and conditioning for outdoor non-contact and minimal/medium contact sports. Outdoor training and conditioning is still allowed for full-contact sports, provided they do not include full contact of any kind.
“We know how important athletic participation and competition is to many of our students and families, and what a vital role it plays in a well-rounded education,” said Tony Pupo, executive director of operations for the Redmond School District, in a news release.
“At the same time, making sure our students and staff are safe is a top priority and we will comply with all state guidance and orders. We look forward to seeing our students back in the gym as soon as it is allowed.”
Bend-La Pine Schools had already planned on taking a two-week athletic pause during the statewide freeze in hopes to curb the spread of the coronavirus — now other school districts in Central Oregon are forced to cancel their current athletic schedules.
While outdoor sports are able to continue, there is a new capacity of 50 people for outdoor events. The decrease in capacity has brought an end to the 7-on-7 football games that have been played throughout November.
“It is unfortunate, we could still go on but we are limited to 50 people,” said Ridgeview football coach Patrick Pileggi. “Wednesday was going to be our last night anyway. We got a lot of work done, we will wait a couple weeks and see what our next step is to get our kids active in some shape or form.”
The two-week freeze, which is in effect through Dec. 2, ends five days before the Oregon School Activities Association’s executive board will meet to discuss options for winter sports (basketball, wrestling and swimming) should the official seasons not be able to start on the intended date of Dec. 28.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.