Oregon high school athletic directors were given notice Wednesday from the Oregon Health Authority that there would be changes to capacity limits to expand the number of spectators at competitions.
“We've got plans, and we are moving forward starting tomorrow,” said Bend-La Pine Schools athletic director Dave Williams.
When the new county risk tiers go into effect on Friday, the number of spectators for outdoor sports will increase for Deschutes County (150 spectators), Crook County (300) while remaining the same for Jefferson County (75). For volleyball it will increase to 100 people for Deschutes County, 50% capacity for Crook County and 25% capacity for Jefferson County.
Only spectators of the home team will be allowed to attend the four Bend-La Pine schools' competitions. It is a step in the right direction for those who were once excluded from watching the games live, instead having to rely on unreliable livestreams or find views of the game from outside the field’s facilities.
“It is a great day for parents and it is a great day for kids,” said Summit athletic director Mike Carpenter. “Hopefully we can expand that in the future.”
Under the previous guidelines football games had a maximum capacity of 120. Even with the drop from a high to moderate risk county, only 30 extra people would be able to attend games in Deschutes County. Now with the new guidelines from the OHA, fans and team members are being treated as separate cohorts.
At the contests, fans will have to wear masks and seat socially distant. Student-athletes will be provided tickets to give to family members, and spectators will have to complete COVID-19 (contact tracing) screening at the door to be able to enter.
“It is a lot of paperwork,” Carpenter said. “But in the end it helps the parents and the kids out.”
