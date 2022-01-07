The Bend Park and Recreation District has more than 730 kids playing on 73 teams in the third- through fifth-grade basketball league this season.
With 34 games being played every Saturday this winter, there is a great need for paid officials, according to a news release from the Bend Park and Recreation District.
Pay rate is $18 per game. Games are played at Bend-area middle schools on Saturdays from Jan. 22 to March 5.
“Referees are an essential part of the program,” said Rich Ekman, sports program coordinator for the Bend Park and Recreation District. “Potential applicants must enjoy working with youth and be able to create a positive, encouraging environment.”
Although prior referee experience is not required, all referees must have sound basketball knowledge. On-court training will be provided. Applicants must be 14 years of age and complete a criminal background screening.
Interested applicants must attend a mandatory meeting via zoom scheduled for Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.
