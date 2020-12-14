For nearly a decade, there has been a downward trend in many sports fans’ favorite people to hate — officials.
With Oregon high school sports set to make their return in early March, officials and referees are going to be a key ingredient in returning to play. And the hope is there will be enough to make it happen.
“We don’t have a good feel other than anecdotally when you talk with folks; our concern is the natural attrition in a normal year, not just in Oregon but all over the country there is a shortage of officials,” said Jack Folliard, the executive director of the Oregon Athletic Officials Association. “Then with COVID, we don’t know how many officials are going to shy away because of COVID concerns that would add to the negative attrition.”
In the 2010-11 season, there was a total of 4,412 officials in Oregon spanning seven high school sports — football, volleyball, soccer, basketball, wrestling, baseball and softball. During a nine-year span, the number of officials has steadily declined by nearly 20%, dropping statewide to 3,469, according to the data provided by Folliard.
Fortunately, of the seven sports, football, soccer and volleyball have seen the least decline in the number of officials. Those three sports are first up on the revised high school sports schedule in Oregon.
Football has seen an average decrease of 2.2% per year since 2010 while soccer and volleyball have seen an average decrease of less than 1% per year. Baseball and softball have seen the steepest decline.
Just as the Oregon School Activities Association wanted to avoid forcing dual-sport athletes to choose between sports, the same rule applies for officials, some of whom officiate different sports throughout the year.
“They were going to add basketball together with baseball and softball, and we have a lot of officials who do both, so they would have to pick and choose,” Folliard said. “That would produce problems for both sides.”
Officials have already been working through the fall with soccer and 7-on-7 nontackle football being played in the area. But those were shortened, unofficial seasons in which not every school participated. Once March rolls around, more officials are going to be needed.
“We were able to cover all the games, because only half of the local schools played in the fall,” said Mehdi Salari, the commissioner of the Central Oregon Soccer Officials Association. “I anticipate having eight to 10 more of our usual officials certified and returning for the spring season, in addition to the 16 that we already have certified and ready to work again in the spring.”
A little more than two months away from the scheduled return of official high school contests, it is challenging to determine the number of officials who are going to be available for games. While the number of officials has declined over the decade, health concerns from the pandemic might make reaching the required numbers all the more challenging.
“I may not have the officials I counted on in previous years; I may have eight or nine guys who don’t want to jeopardize their health,” said Kurt Renstrom, the commissioner of the Central Oregon Football Officials Association, which on a normal year has roughly 55 officials to work with.
“It is hard to say right now where we are going to be until the picture becomes a little more clear. I know that I have a good two dozen solid guys. We would love to hit 35 (officials).”
Because officiating high school games is not a full-time job, commissioners who are in charge of scheduling officials might not have a roster finalized up to two days before a game.
Rivalries and “big games” receive priority to the officials, and often those games include the most seasoned crews. There are times when a commissioner will have to work to reschedule games due to lack of officials. Often the freshmen and JV games receive the short end of the stick and either have games rescheduled or have inexperienced official crews.
“It all depends on the schedules. That creates a lot of headaches for everybody,” Folliard said. “That has been happening in recent years as shortage of officials has increased.”
