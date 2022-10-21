Nursing a 35-point lead with just over two minutes left and the clock running, Bend High’s Malakai Nutter started trotting back into the Lava Bears’ offensive huddle.
Even with four rushing touchdowns and approaching 200 yards against Ridgeview, the senior running back still wanted more.
“I didn’t get told to come out,” Nutter said. “So I tried to go back in.”
The Lava Bear coaching staff left him in during the game's final drive. Nutter finished with 187 bruising yards on 25 carries to help Bend (7-1, 3-1 Intermountain Conference) beat Ridgeview (1-7, 0-4) 41-6 Thursday evening to clinch a spot in the Class 5A playoffs with one week remaining in the regular season.
For the past two seasons, Nutter has been the bell cow in the Lava Bears’ run-heavy offensive attack. In his junior year, playing in only seven of the 10 games, he amassed 712 yards and scored seven touchdowns. In his final year, Nutter has taken it up a notch, closing in on 1,000 yards from scrimmage (879) and scoring 16 touchdowns to help turn Bend High into a 5A contender.
“He offers consistency,” said Bend head coach Matt Craven. “He is super physical with the ball, and at the same time he knows what we are doing up front and where he needs to be. The last couple of weeks teams were dead set on taking him away, which is why some of the outside stuff was opening up.
“Tonight, (Ridgeview) was more interested in taking away the outside stuff, which is why he became such a big part of what we were doing.”
Nutter believes he has an easy job. The big boys up front give him plenty of space to find running lanes in the middle of the defense. “We have one of the best O-lines in the state,” Nutter said. “If not the best.”
And the offensive line, well, they love to block for him.
“You know that Malakai is going to run hard for you,” said senior center Jaden Whitworth. “If there is a guy in front of him he is going to run through them.”
Nutter proved tough to bring down, especially close to the goal line. All four of his touchdowns Thursday night were from within five yards of the goal line.
For its efforts this year, Bend High's offensive line got a gift in the first half against the Ravens. Whitworth was given a rare chance for an offensive lineman to carry the ball.
It's tradition during the season for Bend High to run a trick play giving an offensive lineman a chance to carry the ball. Thursday night, as the Lava Bears marched down the field in the closing minutes of the first half, Whitworth got the call to run a trick play.
Whitworth, who typically snaps the ball, lined up at the guard position and took a handoff on an end-around, running 22 yards from the 40, nearly breaking free for more.
The key to making the play work was to remain patient and let the play develop, which was quite a challenge for someone who never carries the ball.
“You can’t leave too early,” Whitworth said of his 22-yard scamper. “You have to trust your teammates. We were planning on running the play on that drive. And it worked out.”
Aside from a 35-21 loss two weeks earlier against top-ranked Summit, the Lava Bears have continued to roll over their opponents. After Ridgeview tied the game at six on a 64-yard touchdown pass from senior quarterback Aidan Brenneman to senior wideout Jeremiah Schwartz, Bend scored 35 unanswered points, with seniors Jack Sorenson and Austin Baker finding the end zone.
“It is fun winning non-conference games,” Craven said. “But you have to win conference games to get into the playoffs. Our conference is tough and we are excited to represent the IMC in the state playoffs.”
