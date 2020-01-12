DENVER — Nikola Jokic had 20 points and 15 rebounds, and the Denver Nuggets withstood a big rally to beat the Los Angeles Clippers 114-104 on Sunday night.

Trailing by as many 20 points in the second half, Los Angeles had pulled within six with 1:11 remaining when Patrick Beverley was called for a foul against Jokic. Clippers coach Doc Rivers was incensed over the call and was given two technical fouls and tossed from the game. Jamal Murray hit both free throws to give the Nuggets some much-needed breathing room.

Murray finished with 19 points and reserve Michael Porter Jr. provided a spark by scoring 13 as the Nuggets bounced back from a loss to struggling Cleveland the night before at the Pepsi Center. Denver has yet to drop back-to-back home games this season.

Kawhi Leonard scored 30 points for Los Angeles. Lou Williams had 26 and Montrezl Harrell added 25.

The Clippers played without star forward Paul George, who missed a second straight game with a strained left hamstring. Los Angeles dropped to 8-6 this season when George does not play.

This game marked the first of three between two of the upper-echelon teams in the Western Conference.

Denver’s Gary Harris showed signs of breaking out of a shooting slump by scoring 15 points. He has been diligently working on his jumper after shooting 25.6% over his last four games. He was 5 of 9 against the Clippers.

The Nuggets extended their lead to 89-69 with 1:26 remaining in the third quarter on Porter’s floating layup.

Denver had quite a sequence midway through the fourth period when Will Barton blocked a shot and Jokic grabbed the rebound. He quickly threw it ahead to Barton, who then dished it off to Monte Morris for a 3-pointer.

Also Sunday:

Jazz 127, Wizards 116: WASHINGTON — Bojan Bogdonovic scored 31 points, Rudy Gobert added 21 points and 14 rebounds, and Utah beat Washington for its ninth straight victory. Utah overcame a 15-point deficit in the third quarter to win for the 14th time in 15 games. Jordan Clarkson had 17 of his 23 points in the second half. Utah scoring leader Donovan Mitchell sat out because of an illness. Bradley Beal scored 25 points for Washington after missing five games with right leg soreness.

Knicks 124, Heat 121: NEW YORK — Julius Randle scored 26 points, R.J. Barrett chipped in with 23 and New York rallied to beat Miami. Kevin Knox had 17 points off the bench and Reggie Bullock added 16 to help the Knicks snap a five-game losing streak. Jimmy Butler had 25 points and 10 rebounds for the Heat.

Nets 108, Hawks 86: NEW YORK — Kyrie Irving scored 21 points in 20 minutes of an easy return from a two-month absence with an injured right shoulder, leading Brooklyn over Atlanta. Irving shot 10 for 11 from the field after missing 26 games. Energized by his return, the Nets led by 39 points and won their second straight after dropping seven in a row. Cam Reddish scored 20 points for the Hawks. They played without star guard Trae Young because of a hamstring injury and lost their fourth straight.

Spurs 105, Raptors 104: TORONTO — DeMar DeRozan scored 25 points, Rudy Gay had 15 and San Antonio overcame an 18-point deficit to beat Toronto. San Antonio used a big fourth quarter to win for the third time in four games. Derrick White scored 13 points for the Spurs, and LaMarcus Aldridge had 11. DeRozan also had eight rebounds and four assists against his former team. Serge Ibaka had 21 points and a season-high 15 rebounds for Toronto. Kyle Lowry had 16 points and a season-high 15 assists.

Grizzlies 122, Warriors 102: MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Jonas Valanciunas had 31 points and a season-high 19 rebounds and Memphis handed Golden State its eighth straight loss. Valanciunas was 13 of 17 from the field, including a 3-pointer to help the Grizzlies win their fifth straight. Jaren Jackson Jr. finished with 21 points, and Ja Morant had 11 points and 10 assists. D’Angelo Russell led the Warriors with 34 points in his return from a right shoulder injury.

Suns 100, Hornets 92: PHOENIX — Kelly Oubre Jr. had 25 points and 15 rebounds to lead Phoenix over Charlotte. Oubre scored 15 points in the second half on a night when Suns star guard Devin Booker struggled from the floor, shooting just 3 of 12. He finished with 12 points but added nine assists. Deandre Ayton added 18 points and nine rebounds for Phoenix, which has won five of its last eight games. Dwayne Bacon scored 24 points for the Hornets, who have lost four straight and 10 of their last 12 games.