Nuggets claim somber victory over Rockets

DENVER — Nikola Jokic turned in his ninth triple-double of the season, Jerami Grant scored a season-high 25 points, and the Denver Nuggets held off the Houston Rockets 117-110 on a melancholy Sunday as players and fans learned about an hour before the game of the helicopter crash that killed NBA great Kobe Bryant.
The mood was somber all afternoon. A few of the Nuggets sat at their lockers before the game, staring at their phones in disbelief with the Bryant news starting to appear. The 41-year-old Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, were among the nine people killed in the crash near Calabasas, California, about 30 miles northwest of downtown Los Angeles.
The Nuggets held a moment of silence before the tipoff, with fans chanting, “Kobe! Kobe! Kobe!” right after.
Tyson Chandler and P.J. Tucker were visibly upset during the tribute, while Austin Rivers covered his eyes with his hand. Rivers also had a tribute to Bryant on his shoes. So did Tucker, who wrote, “There will never be another.”
Jokic finished with 24 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists to help the Nuggets even the season series with Houston at two apiece. The Rockets were without leading scorer James Harden, who sat out with a bruised left thigh.
The game featured 12 lead changes heading into the fourth quarter, but back-to-back 3-pointers by Monte Morris helped the Nuggets gain some separation. Grant wrapped things up with a block of Russell Westbrook in the closing seconds.
Westbrook scored 22 of his 32 points in the second half for the Rockets, and Eric Gordon added 19 in the absence of Harden.
Michael Porter Jr. finished with 17 points for the Nuggets, who were without Jamal Murray (ankle sprain), forward Paul Millsap (bruised knee) and backup center Mason Plumlee (foot).
Also Sunday:
Raptors 110, Spurs 106: SAN ANTONIO — Toronto and San Antonio collaborated on a touching tribute to Kobe Bryant at the beginning of their game, with each team dribbling out the 24-second shot clock in remembrance of the No. 24 worn by the retired NBA great, who died along with his 13-year-old daughter in a helicopter crash early Sunday at age 41. Pascal Siakam scored 35 points to lead the Raptors on a day when many players’ thoughts were elsewhere. Kyle Lowry scored 16 points for Toronto, which won its seventh straight game. DeMar DeRozan and Derrick White led San Antonio with 14 points each.
