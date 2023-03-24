SILVER LAKE — When Dani Bates walked off the field, tears streaming down her face after a late October game against Elkton, she was certain her high school football career that began just three years earlier was over.

That was until March 9th, when she received a text during her shop class at North Lake School. She would get not only one more game, but break through a barrier that no other girl football player in the state had accomplished, by being selected to play in Oregon’s all-star football game for six-player teams.

