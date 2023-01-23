It is tradition within the Mountain View Nordic ski team that skiers who stick with the program for four years receive a commemorative coffee mug.

But what to do with Kinsey Olarrea, who is in her sixth and final year in the program?

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Reporter: 541-383-0307,

brathbone@bendbulletin.com

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.