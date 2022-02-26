MT. BACHELOR — Central Oregon is home to some incredibly fast junior national cross-country skiers.
So when those young skiers come together to compete for their high schools, the competition is off the charts.
At the Oregon Interscholastic Ski Racing Association nordic state championships at Mt. Bachelor Friday and Saturday, Summit outpaced Bend High and Mountain View to win both the boys and girls team titles.
Storm senior Zach Jayne won the mass-start 5-kilometer freestyle (skate) race on Saturday and the interval-start 4K classic race on Friday to lead the Summit boys to the state team championship. He also anchored the Storm's winning 3x800-meter relay team on Saturday in front of hundreds of spectators on a soft-snow, sun-drenched day at the Mt. Bachelor Nordic Center trails.
"Classic has always been my favorite," Jayne said. "I started out strong. It's only 4K. I've done many 10Ks and 15Ks, so 4K is relatively short. So I tried to go out pretty fast. It just all came together. I past the four kids in front of me to finish first. Interval start is my favorite. You can race your own race and not deal with any of the tactics in a mass start. It's just you against the course, and that's what I like."
Jayne finished in 12 minutes, 11 seconds. Cole Shockey of Mountain View was second in 12:33 and Summit's Parke Chapin finished third in 12:39.
Even in the mass start freestyle race on Friday, Jayne pulled away early for the victory.
"Mass starts have always been difficult for me," Jayne said. "Some of my teammates can outsprint me and outclimb me, but I think I can outlast all of them. So I decided, again, to go out really strong since it was only 5K. I decided to breakaway early and try to hold on, and it paid off. It was a blast."
Jayne won Friday's freestyle race in 12:37, followed by Chapin (13:02) and Summit's Evan Grover (13:13).
The Summit boys won the team state championship with 21 points. Mountain was second with 48 points and Bend took third with 92.
Many of the Storm boys compete on the national level for the Bend-based Mt. Bachelor Sports Education Foundation.
"We have a lot of junior national skiers, and they're just doing awesome," said Summit coach JD Downing. "They're priming for Junior Nationals."
The girls team competition was much tighter as it came down to the 3x800 relay on Saturday. Summit just had to keep Bend and Mountain View close in the race to secure the team title. Bend won the relay in 7:23 and Summit was second in 7:28, enough to secure the team state title.
The Summit girls won with 40 points, followed by Bend (48) and Mountain View (53).
"All of our girls just did everything and more that we asked of them," Downing said. "It was just a real tight battle on the girls side, with both Bend and Mountain View."
Bend High sophomore Neve Gerard, also a top junior national skier for MBSEF, won the 5K freestyle on Friday and finished second in the 4K classic on Saturday. She also anchored the Lava Bears' winning relay team.
"It's such a good environment," Gerard said of the state races. "A bunch of my friends are here and it's so much fun. It's really exciting that Bend High is getting better."
Gerard won Friday's freestyle race in 14:19, followed by Mountain View's Sophie Corkran (14:57) and Summit's Claire McDonald (15:03).
"It was really exciting to race with all my friends in a mass start," Gerard said. "I just went out hard and kept a gap."
Gerard and Corkran compete for different high schools, but they train together with MBSEF.
Corkran, a senior, won Saturday's 4K classic in 14:27 and Gerard was second in 15:07. McDonald took third in 15:26.
"The course really fit my specialty," Corkran said. "I love double-poling a lot. There weren't too many big hills. So right from the start I just double-poled away. I was trying to catch Neve, who started 20 seconds ahead. I've been training a lot with her and that was one of my goals. I was able to catch up to her and stay ahead, and I just kept the power on."
Corkran, Gerard, Jayne, Grover, Chapin, Shockey and many more Central Oregon skiers are set to compete for MBSEF at the 2022 Junior National Cross-Country Ski Championships March 6-12 in Garden Valley, Minnesota.
