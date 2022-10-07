Despite being in control for nearly the entire first half against Redmond Thursday evening, there was a brief moment when the Mountain View football team started to lose its grip on the game.
The Panthers scored on the opening drive of the second half to trim a 17-point lead to single digits, then forced a turnover on downs on the ensuing Cougar possession to steal a bit of momentum.
Mountain View appeared to be on the verge of being in yet another close game. The Cougars ended up on the wrong end of two other close matchups.
But on Thursday evening against Redmond (2-4, 0-2 IMC), it would be a different result than the losses to Canby and Southridge. Mountain View (4-2, 2-0) seized momentum and scored 28 unanswered points after giving up the Panther touchdown, to win 45-6 and remain unbeaten in Intermountain Conference play.
“That was the biggest thing I took away from this game — the kids are starting to learn and they are getting better,” said Mountain View head coach Brian Crum. “They took that momentum and shifted it right back.”
In both three-point losses to Canby and Southridge — two top-10 teams in both the OSAA rankings and OSAA coaches poll — the Cougars had to dig themselves out of holes early.
“You want to play in those close games,” Brian Crum said. “You learn about yourselves in those types of games. The more pressure situations you are in, the better football player and better athlete you're going to be.”
There was no slow start for Mountain View against Redmond. Junior Connor Calvert kicked a 22-yard field goal, junior tight end Jackson Hersch hauled in a four-yard touchdown and sophomore wideout Jack Foley caught a 23-yard touchdown from junior quarterback Connor Crum to give the Cougars a 17-0 lead at halftime.
“Those two games (Canby and Southridge), we did not come out right,” said Connor Crum, who threw for three touchdowns and ran for another in the win. “The biggest thing for us this week is to come out and play with maturity. And we did that in the first half by jumping out to a 17-0 lead.”
In the opening drive of the second half, Panthers senior running back Kyle Littlejohn scored on a one-yard run. Redmond's touchdown was set up by big plays from senior wideout Nathan Wachs and senior running back Dashel Ferguson. It would be the Panthers' only scoring drive of the game.
After the Redmond touchdown, Connor Crum ran for a four-yard touchdown for the Cougars. Senior running back Max Paskewich scored on an 18-yard run and junior Sam Creech caught a 14-yard touchdown pass. To cap off the night, Hersch returned an intercepted pass for a short touchdown.
Connor Crum finished with 205 yards passing and three touchdown passes, while senior running back Ben Yundt carried the ball 12 times for 172 yards.
“We saw a lot of man coverage, my O-line gave me a lot of time, receivers got open,'' Connor Crum said. “It made my job really easy.”
On defense, the Cougars forced two turnovers and blocked three punts.
Now Mountain View is on the verge of securing one of the three IMC automatic qualifying playoff spots. A victory on the road next week against Ridgeview would help the Cougars, already with wins over Caldera and Redmond, clinch a playoff spot even before matchups against Summit and Bend High.
“Our kids are going to be motivated,” coach Brian Crum said. “Our thought process is that we have to go 1-0 against Ridgeview. Our kids know that next week is about getting into the playoffs.”
