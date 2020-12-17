No date set for pro team tryout
The Oregon High Desert Storm is hoping to have a tryout early in 2021 after their originally scheduled November tryout was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The new professional indoor football team, which is scheduled to play its games in the First Interstate Bank Center at the Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center in Redmond, initially had its tryout scheduled for Nov. 21, but had to postpone it due to the two-week freeze in late November.
While a date has not been officially set, the newest member of the American West Football Conference is hoping to hold the tryout in late January.
Staging it later will allow the roughly 30 players originally registered — some of which will travel from out of state — to make the tryout, said High Desert Storm head coach Keith Evans.
