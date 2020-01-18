CORVALLIS — Oregon State was facing adversity for the first time this season and head coach Scott Rueck received the response he was hoping for.
Coming off their first loss of the season last weekend at Arizona State, the eighth-ranked Beavers (16-1, 4-1 Pac-12) bounced back and beat California 81-44 on Friday night.
Destiny Slocum had 15 points and 11 assists, and Patricia Morris provided a spark off the bench with a career-high 13 points. Morris was 6 of 6 from the field.
“I was just really pleased with the way we bounced back from our first loss,” Rueck said. “It’s never fun to go through that and it causes you to question some things.”
Taylor Jones had 12 points and eight rebounds, and teammate Mikayla Pivec also was in double figures with 10 points for the Beavers, who shot 54.2%.
The Beavers figure to face a stern challenge Sunday from No. 3 Stanford, which is coming off Thursday’s 87-55 loss at No. 6 Oregon.
“We’ll see a team that’s ready to go wanting to get back in their winning ways,” Rueck said. “That just means we’re gonna have a tough test against a very good team.”
