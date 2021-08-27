It didn’t take the Summit boys soccer team long to make a resounding statement for the 2021 season.
The Storm, No. 5 in the OSAA 6A preseason coaches poll, went on the road Thursday afternoon and posted an impressive 4-2 win over No. 1 Jesuit in the nonleague season opener for both teams.
Senior Nathaniel Deperro scored twice and seniors Paul Fecteau and Alex Grignon added single goals for Summit, which held on after building a 4-0 lead early in the second half.
“It’s a huge booster. It gives us a lot of confidence,” Deperro said. “Jesuit is supposed to be the best team in our state right now, and we beat them pretty comfortably. But we can’t let it get to our heads. We’ve got to just keep putting in the work, and it’ll pay off.”
First-year Summit coach Joe LoCascio, a 2006 Southridge graduate, knows what it means to win at Jesuit.
“I walked off the field and went, ‘I don’t think I ever won here,’” LoCascio said. “It felt pretty good. … Couldn’t ask for a better start.”
Deperro got the scoring started by converting a diving header midway through the first half. Fecteau made it 2-0 about 10 minutes later, and Grignon scored off an assist from Deperro just before half for a 3-0 lead. Deperro added his second goal about 10 minutes into the second half to make it 4-0.
“I expected us to go out there and win, but maybe not that quickly,” Deperro said. “We took advantage of every opportunity we had. We finished clinically, and that was our reward. ”
LoCascio said Deperro is “fun to watch.”
“He gets the ball facing the goal, he’s dangerous,” LoCascio said. “He was able to find that positioning.”
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.