LOS ANGELES — In the final three minutes of a game that began with Southern California’s earliest kickoff in decades, the Trojans finally did a few things worth getting up early to see.
And a couple that had to be seen to be believed.
Drake London caught a 21-yard touchdown pass with 1:20 to play, and USC rallied from a late 13-point deficit for a 28-27 victory over Arizona State on Saturday in the Pac-12′s long-delayed season opener.
For the first 57 minutes of play after that 9 a.m. kickoff, the Sun Devils appeared to be grinding out a solid victory largely by forcing mistakes from the Trojans. USC gave up a handful of big plays by the Sun Devils, committed four turnovers of its own and turned the ball over twice on downs in ASU territory.
But at perhaps the last possible moment to mount a two-score comeback, the Trojans did just that.
“I don’t care how old I get,” USC coach Clay Helton said. “I’ll never forget this game.”
Bru McCoy caught a deflected 26-yard TD pass with 2:52 left, and McCoy then recovered the ensuing onside kick as well. USC’s next drive stalled — but on fourth-and-9, Kedon Slovis fired a desperation pass down the middle to London, and the two-sport athlete beat double coverage to haul it in for an electrifying score.
USC’s defense then stopped Arizona State on downs near midfield with 50 seconds left to preserve an astonishing comeback for the perpetually embattled Helton and his talented team.
“Well, it reminds you of 2020, doesn’t it?” Helton said. “A year of adversity and finding a way to overcome hard situations. I’m proud of our football team. We made it.”
Slovis passed for 381 yards with a school-record 40 completions for USC, while Stephen Carr and Markese Stepp made scoring runs in the first half. London also caught eight passes for 125 yards, none bigger than his winning TD reception.
“That play was a play we run all the time,” Slovis said. “There was three steps and a hitch ball, and Drake did the rest for me.”
While the Trojans celebrated, the Sun Devils opened their season with a crushing loss.
Freshman DeaMonte Trayanum rushed for 87 yards and two touchdowns, while Rachaad White had a 55-yard TD reception in a similarly strong debut for the Sun Devils, who got agonizingly close to an impressive road win for coach Herm Edwards and new offensive coordinator Zak Hill.
“The thing I’ve learned about college football, they can score at any moment,” Edwards said. “We had an opportunity defensively to get off the field a couple of times, and we didn’t do it. We gave their offense life.”
Jayden Daniels passed for 134 yards and ran for 111 more, but the Sun Devils’ star quarterback threw four straight incompletions to end their last-ditch drive.
USC racked up 556 yards of offense and outgained the Sun Devils by 164 yards. Yet until their rally, the Trojans were struggling for poise and precision in a game that began at breakfast time. USC agreed to its earliest kickoff in at least 70 years for a national television audience — and both teams certainly put on a show, for better and worse.
New Arizona State co-defensive coordinator Marvin Lewis also was on the verge of a resilient debut before the Trojans broke through.
“I don’t think we were out of gas,” Arizona State safety Evan Fields said. “We’ve just got to do a better job having mental toughness. ”
Also Saturday:
Colorado 48, UCLA 42: BOULDER, Colo. — Tailback Jarek Broussard scored three times in his first start, Colorado’s defense produced two big fourth-down stops in the final quarter and the Buffaloes opened the Karl Dorrell Era by holding off UCLA 48-42 on Saturday night.
It was far from easy even after amassing an early 28-point lead. UCLA cut the deficit to 48-42 with 1:45 remaining on a 9-yard TD catch by Mike Martinez. But the onside kick was recovered by Colorado’s Dimitri Stanley and the Buffaloes (1-0) ran out the clock.
Broussard finished with 187 yards rushing as the Buffaloes won their fifth straight season opener. The game was played in front of 554 fans made up of family and friends due to COVID-19 restrictions.
The Buffaloes built a 28-point lead late in the first half on mistake-prone UCLA (0-1), which turned the ball over four times before halftime that Colorado cashed into 21 points. But the Bruins shook off the rocky start and scored 21 straight to turn what looked to be a rout into a back-and-forth encounter.
There were no punts in the second half, but there were two blocked field goals by UCLA and Colorado made a pair of fourth-down stops. The crucial one was stuffing UCLA on fourth-and-1 at the Colorado 30 with 13:13 remaining and leading 45-35.
Sam Noyer, a graduate senior all set to leave before being re-recruited by the new coaching staff, efficiently ran the offense. He threw for 257 yards and a score. He also ran for another.
Dorian Thompson-Robinson shrugged off a wobbly start to guide the Bruins back into the game. He threw for 303 yards and four scores. He also rushed for 109 yards, including a 65-yard TD scamper.
Dorrell made his Colorado head coaching debut against a Bruins team where he once was a standout receiver (1982-86) and later their head coach (2003-07). He actually made his UCLA head coaching debut in the same stadium, but in a loss.
This time, it was a win. He was congratulated by his assistant coaches.
The 56-year-old Dorrell took over in Boulder last February when Mel Tucker left for Michigan State after one season on campus. Dorrell didn’t have much time to get his team ready with no spring practice due to the pandemic.
His offense was operating on all cylinders as the Pac-12 finally kicked off an abbreviated season. The Buffaloes finished 7 of 7 in the red zone.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.