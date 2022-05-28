There is a reason that the Bend High softball team has been at the top of every state ranking metric, received national rankings and long been considered a team with the makings to claim a state title.
In Friday’s Class 6A quarterfinal 13-3 win in six innings over No. 7 McMinnville — which entered the matchup as the highest scoring team in the state — the second-seeded Lava Bears showed that they can swing it just as well as they can pitch it.
“Everyone talks about our pitching,” said Bend coach Tom Mauldin. “But we are such a good hitting team.”
Bend (29-1 overall) slugged its way into the semifinals with a 16-hit, five-home run performance against McMinnville (24-5). The Lava Bear bats did not come alive until the third inning, when they faced a 3-run deficit. Sophomore pitcher Addisen Fisher was tagged for a home run on the second at-bat of the game, then a mixture of fielding errors and soft hits that found gaps in Bend's defense had the state-title favorites on the ropes.
Fisher, the Mountain Valley Conference’s Player and Pitcher of the Year, had enough. “I told everyone that there was nobody that was beating us except for us,” Fisher said. “We had it in our minds since they got ahead early that we couldn’t win. I told them: ‘Guys, this isn’t us. We are beating ourselves.’”
When Fisher walked up to the plate to lead off the bottom of the third inning, she was saying to herself that she was going to get back the run she had given up earlier. On the first pitch, Fisher crushed a home run over the center field fence. The ball landed in nearly the same spot as McMinnville batter Madelyn Powell’s first-inning home run.
Fisher’s homer cracked open a scoring dam that McMinnville could not contain. Bend sophomore catcher Sophia Weathers and senior third baseman Lena Zahniser singled in the following at-bats. Junior center fielder Gracie Goewey hit a laser over the left field fence to give Bend a 4-3 lead. The next batter, senior shortstop Violet Loftus, hit the team’s third home run of the inning.
The slugging continued into the fourth inning, when Loftus hit her second home run, this time a three-run shot. In the fifth inning, Fisher hit her second solo home run.
“It felt great. I was running and screaming,” said Loftus. “Once we started hitting, we did not stop.”
“One thing I really love about this team is that we pass the bat,” Fisher said. “Once one person hits a home run, another person is going to hit a home run. Or we keep getting base hits and it keeps rolling over and we keep getting hits. We keep that momentum going, and that is what makes us special.”
Mauldin had spent the days leading into each playoff match, going over scouting reports and spray charts of the upcoming Lava Bear opponents. Other coaches described McMinnville as an offensive juggernaut. No 6A team has matched the Grizzlies’ 297 (more than 10 runs a game) total runs scored this season.
But as Mauldin pointed out, they had not faced a pitcher the caliber of Fisher. “As good as those swings were against other teams, they are not that good against Addisen,” Mauldin said. “They have four, five girls who can swing it really, really well. But after the third inning, Addisen was hitting her spots and there was nothing they could do with it.”
It was tough sledding for Fisher in the first two innings. She gave up three runs off of five hits, struck out just two batters while facing a total of 11. In the final four innings she was on the mound, only one McMinnville batter reached base. Fisher had seven strikeouts in the four scoreless innings.
“I internally yelled at myself,” Fisher said. “I told myself to get it together and everything was going to be OK. And I did what I know how to do, and that was good enough.”
For a program that has never hosted a home playoff game, the Lava Bears are on the brink of a state title berth. On Tuesday, Bend will host No. 3 Oregon City (21-7) at 4 p.m., with the winner playing at Eugene's Jane Sanders Stadium for a state title.
The belief is, especially after Friday’s game, the Lava Bears have the recipe to make it happen.
“We have every component,” Mauldin said. “We are just a really good team.”
