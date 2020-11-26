USC-Colorado game canceled
No. 18 Southern California’s scheduled home game against Colorado has been canceled, with the Buffaloes moving quickly to set up a replacement game against San Diego State in Boulder on Saturday.
The Pac-12 said USC didn’t have the minimum number of scholarship players available at a specific position group as a result of a number of positive COVID-19 cases and resulting isolation of additional players under contact tracing protocols.
San Diego State had an opening after its game at Fresno State was canceled.
USC and UCLA are the only teams in the Pac-12 South that played all of their first three games. Oregon and Oregon State also haven’t missed a game in the Pac-12 North.
