The magical Storm season lives to see another week.
For the first time since 2015, the Summit football team is headed to the state semifinals after scoring 35 unanswered points on its home field to cruise by No. 8 Central 35-7 in the Class 5A quarterfinals.
“After tonight, we feel a lot more confident in ourselves,” said senior wide out and defensive back Charlie Ozolin. “Tonight, defensively after giving up that first touchdown, we turned it up. It was just a great team effort. I’m really proud of that.”
Summit will play No. 4 Thurston in the semifinals, 7 p.m. Friday at Willamette University in Salem.
Despite nearly turning the ball over on the opening kickoff, Central converted two fourth downs on its opening drive and it ended with senior quarterback Chase Nelson connecting with senior wideout Dominic Castanon to give the Panthers an early 7-0 lead.
The Storm would respond with 21 points in the first half. Junior running back Sam Stephens was the first to score on a two-yard plunge into the end zone late in the first quarter to tie the game. Senior quarterback Hogan Carmichael then connected with Ozolin to give Summit a lead it would not surrender. In the final minutes of the first half, Carmichael scored on a QB sneak to put the Storm up 21-7 at half.
“Our kids took on the challenge, and they didn't buckle,” said Summit coach Corben Hyatt. “That was good to see.”
It was not always the prettiest of football on a snowy night on the westside of Bend, but the Storm overcame an early deficit to win its 10th game in a row and put themselves a win away from playing for the program’s first state title since 2015.
“Let’s be super honest,” Hyatt said. “We uncharacteristically turned the ball over, we weren’t in the right formations, it wasn’t our best football by any means. But to win a quarterfinal game 35-7, I’ll take that. We get to move on, and we get another week of practice to get better.”
It wasn't picturesque football. At the start of the second half, there were six turnovers, three by each team.
The Storm's first drive after halftime ended in a fumble that Central recovered. But on the next snap, Ozolin plucked the ball out of the air for his first interception. However, the Storm would not take advantage of the short field and would turn the ball over on downs inside the 10 yard line. Central again tried throwing the ball in Ozolin’s direction, who again picked off Nelson.
“I’m not getting those picks if the defensive line is not doing their job or the linebackers aren’t doing their job,” Ozolin said. “It is a bunch of moving parts. And when all of those parts are working, that is when the benefits happen.”
But the turnovers would not stop. Just as it looked like Summit would score a touchdown to end the string of offensive miscues, Stephens had the ball ripped out near the goal line and Central recovered the fumble in the end zone.
Summit would get its third interception of the half when junior defensive lineman Braden Bailey picked off an attempted screen pass.
Already with two interceptions and a touchdown, Ozolin caught his second touchdown pass from Carmichael to put an end to the third quarter turnover party.
Carmichael then threw for his third touchdown pass to senior wideout Matthew Guthrie to put the game on ice.
After giving up a touchdown on the first series of the game, the Summit defense pitched a shutout the rest of the game, holding a Panther squad that had scored more than 35 points in seven of its previous nine games, well below its season average.
“It was just a unification of the team,” Ozolin said. “To have that as a team with no weak links, it makes us all so confident.”
Summit is one of four remaining teams — along with Bend High, Wilsonville and Thurston — in the 5A playoffs, having already picked up wins against three other playoff teams in the regular season.
Friday, Summit will face Thurston, a team it beat 48-10 back in the second week of the season. To reach the state title game, the Storm will have to beat a team a second time, which is not an easy feat.
Thurston has not lost any of its nine games since that Sept. 9 matchup in Bend. This time, Summit will not have a home-field advantage.
“Since early in the season every team has gotten better,” Hyatt said. “Thurston has rolled off a lot of wins. It is going to be a challenge. Now going to a neutral site, they have seen us play and will be prepared. It is going to be a challenge for everybody.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.