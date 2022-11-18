SALEM — There are butt kickings, and then there is what happened in the first half of the rematch between No. 1 Summit and No. 4 Thurston Friday night at McCulloch Stadium on the Willamette University campus.
The rematch of a marquee non-league matchup between two of Class 5A’s top teams had a similar feel to the first go-round as the Storm jumped out to a 41-0 lead behind five touchdowns from senior quarterback Hogan Carmichael. Summit cruised to a 41-14 victory to send the Storm to the state title game next Friday.
“We were firing on all cylinders,” said Carmichael, who passed for three touchdowns and ran for two more all in the first half. “We did what we knew what we could do and everyone played within themselves and did their jobs.”
Summit (11-1) will take on No. 2 Wilsonville — which held off Bend 23-14 in its semifinal game — in the Class 5A championship game 7 p.m., Friday, at Hillsboro Stadium. It will be the second time the Storm and the Wildcats have played this season. The Storm took the first meeting 33-21 on Sept. 21.
It is the first time since 2015 that Summit has reached the state championship in football. And it is the first time since 2017 that Thurston will not be playing for the 5A title.
“This has been our goal since the summer,” said senior wide receiver Charlie Ozolin, who hauled in one touchdown. “It is all coming full circle right now. It is so exciting.”
With a 38-10 win over Thurston (9-3) earlier in the season, there was little worry going into second matchup with the Colts.
“There wasn’t a lot of nerves this week,” said Summit coach Corben Hyatt. “We were eerily focused. And it started on the bus ride over. It was super quiet. Warmups, everyone was lasered in.”
In the first half, the Storm offense scored on all six of their possessions, while the defense forced stops — two punts, two turnover on downs and an interception by senior linebacker Lucas Steffen — on all five of the Colts’ first half possessions.
“We talked about it this week, and we talked about it today,” Hyatt said. “We haven’t put together the whole package yet — offensively, defensively, special teams. We clicked on defense and then our offense is on another level right now.”
Junior running back Sam Stephens, who finished with 52 yards rushing on 13 carries, got Summit on the board with a 30-yard touchdown run on the game’s opening drive.
For the remainder of the first half, Carmichael took over. The senior quarterback first connected with Ozolin on an 11-yard touchdown. Then, on a fourth-and-goal from the 14, Carmichael found junior tight end Charlie Crowell alone in the end zone. His third touchdown pass was a 37-yard dime to senior wideout Ethan Carlson.
"It started with out offensive line," Carmichael said. "Thurston blitzed a lot, and they handed it really well and gave me all the time that I needed to get to my guys."
It was not just Carmichael's arm that torched the Colts, he also used his legs. After his 52-yard touchdown scamper, teammates started comparing Carmaichel to Lamar Jackson — the electric Baltimore Ravens quarterback — on the sideline.
“I feel like I am a better athlete than people give me credit for,” Carmichael joked. “But it is what it is.”
Carmichael would score again with less than 30 seconds left in the half on a QB sneak for his fifth touchdown on the first half.
Hyatt might not have agreed with the comparison of his sneaky athletic quarterback to one of the best running quarterbacks in NFL history, but the coach had nothing but praise for Carmichael who started as a sophomore under center for the Storm.
“We aren’t were we are now without Hogan,” Hyatt said. “That is the nice thing about having a three-year starter. He has worked his tail off. He has some offers, but there are some bigger schools that need to take a look at him because he is a big time player.”
When the second half kicked off, Summit had subbed out all of its starters. In that time, the Colts were able to get into the end zone twice. Noah Blair and Darien Witham each had one yard touchdown runs in the second half for Thurston.
Summit has now won 11 consecutive games since losing to Tualatin in the first game of the season. The team must beat Wilsonville for a second time to claim the program’s second state title.
“We are here now,” Carmichael said. “This has been what we have been working towards all summer. We are just going to keep doing what we have been doing.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.