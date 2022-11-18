SALEM — There are butt kickings, and then there is what happened in the first half of the rematch between No. 1 Summit and No. 4 Thurston Friday night at McCulloch Stadium on the Willamette University campus.

The rematch of a marquee non-league matchup between two of Class 5A’s top teams had a similar feel to the first go-round as the Storm jumped out to a 41-0 lead behind five touchdowns from senior quarterback Hogan Carmichael. Summit cruised to a 41-14 victory to send the Storm to the state title game next Friday.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Reporter: 541-383-0307, brathbone@bendbulletin.com

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.