CORVALLIS — Against last year’s state runner-up, Mountain View got a taste of just how different playing in the state tournament is than playing in a regular-season game.
Making their first Class 5A girls basketball state tournament appearance since 2011, the eighth-seeded Cougars were overwhelmed by No. 1 Springfield, falling 45-26 Tuesday afternoon at Gill Coliseum.
“We didn’t shoot well today,” said Mountain View coach Jon Corbett. “We just never got into our tempo, and that probably has something to do with Springfield’s defense. They just took us off tempo and our shooting wasn’t in rhythm.”
Springfield (22-5), who reached the 5A state title game in 2022, looked like a team on a mission against the Cougars (18-7), who had won 11 consecutive games entering the matchup. Despite a rather tough day shooting (36% from the field), the Millers' defensive pressure forced 14 Mountain View turnovers and held the Cougars to 22% shooting.
“This Springfield team has been here before,” said Mountain View's Kasey Booster. “A lot of us aren’t used to playing such good competition. Everybody here is good, everyone off the bench. We let the nerves get the best of us.”
Springfield did an exceptional job containing Booster, the Intermountain Conference Player of the Year. The junior who came in averaging more than 20 points per game on the season was held to just four points. Her first points did not come until the final minutes of the fourth quarter.
“I was just having a rough shooting night, personally,” said Booster, who went 1-of-14 from the field. “They loved to pressure and get up in your face. Every team we are going to play will be like that. We just have to continue to move the ball and have confidence in ourselves.”
Ruby Haarberg led the Cougars with seven points and also hauled in seven rebounds. Avery Andrews scored six points and grabbed a game-high 15 rebounds, seven of them on the offensive end.
Despite missing more shots than the Millers, Mountain View had the advantage on the glass, out-rebounding Springfield 38-30.
“Defensively, I thought we did pretty well,” Corbett said. “Rebounding-wise I thought we did really good.”
Danaeja Romero-Ah-Sam led the Millers with 15 points, knocking down three 3-pointers. She also had three steals and three blocks. Juju Henderson also reached double-digits, finishing with 10 points.
While the Cougars' chances of bringing home the blue first-place trophy are done, they still have a chance to finish as high as fourth place in the state. But first they have to win Wednesday at 9 a.m., when they will face No. 4 Putnam (20-4), which lost to No. 5 Crater 81-60 in another quarterfinal game on Tuesday.
“We still have an opportunity to win a trophy,” Corbett said. “We wanted to play on Friday and we still have an opportunity to play on Friday.”
